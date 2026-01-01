Mixily and SplashThat both offer event hosting and ticketing, but their fees can quickly add up and eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you everything you need to host successful events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and follow-up tools — with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Mixily VS Splash That
Mixily and SplashThat charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of ticket sales go directly to your mission.
Mixily only handles events while SplashThat lacks donation tools. Zeffy combines ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donation pages so you can run complete campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
Mixily limits support by plan tier and SplashThat restricts phone help to enterprise customers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no extra cost.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that reduce your fundraising. Mixily costs monthly fees plus card fees, while SplashThat runs $21.5k annually plus fees. Zeffy gives you 100% of every dollar raised.
Event-only platforms leave you scrambling for separate tools as you grow. Zeffy grows with you, supporting donations, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without switching platforms or paying extra fees.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you 100% of every ticket sale and donation with zero platform fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Yes. While Mixily and SplashThat only focus on events, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy including donations, memberships, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Event platforms track attendees, not donors. Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools to help you build lasting relationships and track giving history across all your fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
