Mixily and SplashThat both offer event hosting and ticketing, but their fees can quickly add up and eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you everything you need to host successful events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and follow-up tools — with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

SplashThat
Mixily
Mixily VS Splash That: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Mixily
SplashThat
SplashThat
Event Management Features
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations - Information not available (both platforms)
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In - Mixily: Information not available, SplashThat: Supported
Attendee Management
Seating & Table Management - Information not available (both platforms)
Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration - Mixily: Information not available, SplashThat: Partial support
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees - Mixily: Information not available, SplashThat: Supported
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) - Information not available (both platforms)
Virtual Event Support - Mixily: Information not available, SplashThat: Supported class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Ticket Sales</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Attendee Management</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Seating & Table Management</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Event Website Builder</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Calendar Integration</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_warning.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Virtual Event Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>
Pricing
Mixily: Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
SplashThat: $21.5k/year + card fees + platform cut

Processing fees
Mixily: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (credit card processing via Stripe)
SplashThat: N/A - Not publicly disclosed - Splash primarily focuses on event marketing and registration rather than payment processing.

Platform fees
Mixily: 1% + $0.30 per paid ticket sold (waived with Power Host subscription)
SplashThat: $36,500/year - Starting at $36,500/year for Enterprise base license

Monthly fees
Mixily: $0 - No monthly fee
SplashThat: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available

Value for money
Mixily: N/A
SplashThat: 4.5
Features
Mixily: 3/5 - Event ticketing with basic registration, but limited donor tracking and membership tools
SplashThat: 4.5/5 - Straightforward event management, but requires separate tools for fundraising and memberships

Donations
Mixily: No donation processing capabilities
SplashThat: SplashThat focuses on event management rather than fundraising. You'd need to integrate with separate donation platforms to collect contributions. Ticketing
Mixily: Event ticketing with registration management and basic payment processing
SplashThat: SplashThat offers basic event registration and ticketing, but charges processing fees that eat into your nonprofit's budget. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Mixily: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools
SplashThat: SplashThat lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't create their own fundraising pages or campaigns through the platform. Auctions
Mixily: No auction features available
SplashThat: ActiveCampaign doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to follow up with bidders via email. Raffles
Mixily: No raffle management features
SplashThat: SplashThat doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual coordination for ticket sales and drawings. Online store
Mixily: No online store functionality
SplashThat: SplashThat doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need to use third-party platforms to sell merchandise or products at events. Memberships
Mixily: Mixily offers basic member registration and ticketing for events, but lacks ongoing membership management tools like renewal tracking or member communication features that nonprofits need year-round.
SplashThat: SplashThat doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. Donor Management/CRM
Mixily: Mixily focuses on event attendee data rather than donor relationship management. Limited donor tracking capabilities and no built-in tools for managing ongoing donor relationships or donation history. SplashThat: No donor management or CRM functionality. SplashThat focuses solely on event management without fundraising tools. Emails & Newsletter
Mixily: Mixily provides basic event announcement emails and attendee communication tools, but doesn't offer comprehensive newsletter management or donor communication features beyond event-related messaging.
SplashThat: Basic email capabilities for event invitations and updates, but lacks advanced segmentation and automation features.

Payment Processing
Mixily: Mixily processes payments through third-party providers with standard transaction fees. No fee-free options available, which means every donation and ticket sale reduces your nonprofit's funding.
SplashThat: Mixily processes payments through third-party providers with standard transaction fees. No fee-free options available, which means every donation and ticket sale reduces your nonprofit's funding.
Payment methods
Mixily: Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or mobile payments
SplashThat: No payment processing - event promotion platform only

Credit Card Payments
Mixily: Supported - Processes all major credit cards through Stripe integration
SplashThat: Not supported - SplashThat handles event marketing and RSVPs, but doesn't process payments directly

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Mixily: Supported - Available through Stripe's payment processing system
SplashThat: Not supported - SplashThat is an event promotion platform without built-in payment capabilities

ACH / Bank Transfers
Mixily: Not supported - Mixily only processes payments through Stripe, which doesn't include ACH
SplashThat: Not supported - SplashThat focuses on event registration and promotion, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Mixily: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available
SplashThat: Not supported - SplashThat specializes in event invitations and guest management, not payment collection
Customer Support
Mixily: N/A
SplashThat: 4.5/5 Unlimited Support
Mixily: Mixily offers email support with response times varying by plan level
SplashThat: SplashThat limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans Phone Support / Office Hours
Mixily: Mixily provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users
SplashThat: SplashThat offers phone support during business hours for enterprise customers only Webinars
Mixily: Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product updates for users
SplashThat: SplashThat offers occasional product training sessions and best practice webinars Help Center
Mixily: Mixily maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
SplashThat: SplashThat maintains a help center with articles, guides, and event planning resources Email
Mixily: Mixily provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
SplashThat: SplashThat provides live chat support during business hours for paid plans Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Mixily: Support built for event organizers with plan-based access and varying response times
SplashThat: Corporate event platform with tiered support - premium help for higher-paying plans

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over SplashThat?

Why Zeffy over Mixily and SplashThat?

Why choose Zeffy over Mixily and SplashThat if you're a nonprofit

💸

Keep every dollar from your event tickets

Mixily and SplashThat charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of ticket sales go directly to your mission.

🧰

Get all the fundraising tools you need in one place

Mixily only handles events while SplashThat lacks donation tools. Zeffy combines ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donation pages so you can run complete campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.

🤝

Access real support when you need it most

Mixily limits support by plan tier and SplashThat restricts phone help to enterprise customers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no extra cost.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and SplashThat

Frequently asked questions

How does Zeffy's pricing compare to event platforms like Mixily and SplashThat?

Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that reduce your fundraising. Mixily costs monthly fees plus card fees, while SplashThat runs $21.5k annually plus fees. Zeffy gives you 100% of every dollar raised.

What happens when my nonprofit outgrows basic event management?

Event-only platforms leave you scrambling for separate tools as you grow. Zeffy grows with you, supporting donations, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns without switching platforms or paying extra fees.

Why should nonprofits choose Zeffy over event management platforms like Mixily and SplashThat?

Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you 100% of every ticket sale and donation with zero platform fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.

Can Zeffy handle more than just events compared to specialized event platforms?

Yes. While Mixily and SplashThat only focus on events, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy including donations, memberships, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.

How does Zeffy's donor management compare to event-focused platforms?

Event platforms track attendees, not donors. Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools to help you build lasting relationships and track giving history across all your fundraising activities.

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Zeffy vs.

Planning Center

Zeffy vs.

Clickbid

Zeffy vs.

Enthuse

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

