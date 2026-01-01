Mixily and Zkipster both offer event management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides event ticketing, guest management, and donation collection with zero fees — so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Mixily and Zkipster charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala tickets and auction bids go directly to your mission.
Mixily handles basic events while Zkipster focuses on guest lists. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, and donor management in one platform.
Mixily requires monthly subscriptions and Zkipster starts at $475/month. Zeffy lets you create events and start selling tickets today without setup fees or contracts.
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy charges zero fees on tickets and donations, so 100% of what supporters give goes directly to your cause.
Yes. While Mixily and Zkipster focus only on events, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy - donations, memberships, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one platform.
Event platforms like Mixily charge monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, while Zkipster costs $475/month plus overage fees. Zeffy is completely free - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Event platforms offer limited support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email support plus live chat, help resources, and training - all at zero cost to your organization.
Event platforms lock you into their single-purpose tools. Zeffy grows with you, adding donations, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns as your fundraising needs expand.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
