Mixily VS Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

Event Management Features

Event Registration - Both platforms support this
Online Ticket Sales - Both platforms support this Online Ticket Sales - Both platforms support this In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations - Neither platform supports this
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) - Both platforms support this Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) - Both platforms support this
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In - Mixily: No, Zoho Backstage: Yes Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In - Zoho Backstage: Yes
Attendee Management - Both platforms support this Attendee Management - Both platforms support this
Seating & Table Management - Mixily: No, Zoho Backstage: Yes
Event Website Builder - Both platforms support this Event Website Builder - Both platforms support this
Calendar Integration - Mixily: No, Zoho Backstage: Yes Calendar Integration - Zoho Backstage: Yes
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees - Both platforms support this
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) - Neither platform supports this Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) - Neither platform supports this Virtual Event Support - Mixily: No, Zoho Backstage: Yes

Pricing

Mixily: Monthly fee + card fees per ticket
Zoho Backstage: Monthly fee + card fees per ticket

Processing fees:
- Mixily: 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (credit card processing via Stripe)
- Zoho Backstage: No processing fees charged by Zoho Backstage; payment gateway fees may apply from third-party providers

Platform fees:
- Mixily: 1% + $0.30 per paid ticket sold (waived with Power Host subscription)
- Zoho Backstage: 0% commission on ticket sales (paid plans only)

Monthly fees:
- Mixily: Starting at $0 for basic free events
- Zoho Backstage: Starting at $0/month for Free plan

Value for money:
- Mixily: N/A
- Zoho Backstage: 4.1

Features

Mixily: Event ticketing with basic registration. Limited beyond events; no donor or membership tools. Mixily: Event ticketing with basic registration. Limited beyond events; no donor or membership tools.
Zoho Backstage: 4.0/5 - Event-focused ticketing and registration. Zoho Backstage: Event-focused ticketing and registration. Requires separate tools for donations, raffles, and fundraising.

Donations:
- Mixily: No donation processing capabilities
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage doesn't offer donation tools. Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage doesn't offer donation tools. You'd need separate donation software to collect contributions from event attendees.

Ticketing:
- Mixily: Event ticketing with basic registration and payment processing
- Zoho Backstage: Handles event registration and ticketing with basic payment processing, though fees apply to each transaction.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising:
- Mixily: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. Attendees can't create their own fundraising pages for your cause.

Auctions:
- Mixily: No auction features available
- Zoho Backstage: No auction functionality available. Zoho Backstage: No auction functionality available. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions at events.

Raffles:
- Mixily: No raffle management features
- Zoho Backstage: No built-in raffle features. Zoho Backstage: No built-in raffle features. You'd need third-party tools and manual processes to run raffles at your events.

Online store:
- Mixily: No built-in online store functionality
- Zoho Backstage: Limited merchandise capabilities through event add-ons, but lacks a full online store for ongoing fundraising sales.

Memberships:
- Mixily: Mixily offers basic member registration and ticketing for events, but lacks ongoing membership management tools like renewal tracking, member communications, or tiered membership levels that nonprofits need year-round.
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage focuses on event management rather than ongoing membership programs. Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage focuses on event management rather than ongoing membership programs. Limited tools for recurring member engagement.

Donor Management/CRM:
- Mixily: Mixily focuses on event attendee data rather than donor relationships. Mixily: Mixily focuses on event attendee data rather than donor relationships. It lacks donation tracking, donor history, giving analytics, and stewardship tools that nonprofits require for fundraising success.
- Zoho Backstage: Event attendee tracking and basic contact management. Zoho Backstage: Event attendee tracking and basic contact management. Lacks nonprofit-specific donor relationship and giving history tools.

Emails & Newsletter:
- Mixily: Mixily provides basic event announcement emails and attendee communications, but doesn't offer robust newsletter tools or donor communication features that nonprofits need for ongoing engagement.
- Zoho Backstage: Email capabilities are event-focused for attendee communication. Zoho Backstage: Email capabilities are event-focused for attendee communication. Not designed for ongoing donor newsletters or campaigns.

Payment Processing:
- Mixily: Mixily charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. Mixily: Mixily charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. These costs add up quickly for nonprofits already working with tight budgets and limited resources.
- Zoho Backstage: Mixily charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for credit card processing. These costs add up quickly for nonprofits already working with tight budgets and limited resources.

Payment methods

Mixily: Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or mobile payments
Zoho Backstage: Basic payment collection through third-party tools only

Credit Card Payments:
- Mixily: Supported - Processes all major credit cards through Stripe integration
- Zoho Backstage: Limited - Basic payment collection through third-party integrations only

Apple Pay & Google Pay:
- Mixily: Supported - Available through Stripe's payment processing system
- Zoho Backstage: Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available

ACH / Bank Transfers:
- Mixily: Not supported - Mixily only processes payments through Stripe, which doesn't include ACH
- Zoho Backstage: Not supported - Zoho Backstage focuses on event management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App:
- Mixily: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available
- Zoho Backstage: Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for events

Customer Support

Mixily: N/A
Zoho Backstage: 4.0/5 Unlimited Support:
- Mixily: Mixily offers email support with response times varying by plan level
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans

Phone Support / Office Phone Support / Office Hours:
- Mixily: Mixily provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans

Webinars:
- Mixily: Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product updates for users Mixily: Mixily offers occasional training sessions and product updates for users
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage offers training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers

Help Center:
- Mixily: Mixily maintains Mixily: Mixily maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation

Email:
- Mixily: Mixily provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
- Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team:
- Mixily: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Mixily: Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Response times and phone access vary by plan level.
- Zoho Backstage: Platform designed for commercial events. Support access and priority depend on your subscription tier.