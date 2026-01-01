Mixily and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Mixily VS Zoho Backstage
Mixily and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Mixily only handles ticketing while Zoho Backstage lacks donation tools entirely. Zeffy gives you ticketing, donations, raffles, auctions, and donor management built for nonprofits.
Mixily requires technical setup and Zoho Backstage needs complex configuration. Zeffy gets your fundraising events live in under 10 minutes with templates designed for small nonprofit teams.
Event platforms focus on ticketing but miss the bigger picture. You need donor management, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns between events. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools designed for nonprofits, not just event registration.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. That's $320+ on a $10,000 goal. Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations with zero fees, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your budget. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations with zero fees, plus gives you everything you need beyond events - donor management, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one place.
These platforms focus on event ticketing but lack donation tools, membership management, and donor communications you need between events. Zeffy provides complete fundraising capabilities designed specifically for nonprofits, not just event management.
Event platforms charge 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. On a $10,000 fundraising goal, that's $320+ in fees. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, keeping your full fundraising amount.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
