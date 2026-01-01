MoneyDolly takes $2,000 from every $10,000 raised. Raise 365 takes $800. Both charge fees that eat into your mission — compare which costs less.
MoneyDolly VS Raise 365
MoneyDolly takes 20% plus 2.9% card fees. Raise 365 takes 5% plus 2.9% card fees. Zeffy covers all costs so your raffle, bake sale, or gala keeps 100% of what supporters give.
MoneyDolly locks raffles behind paid plans. Raise 365 charges extra for ticketing. Zeffy gives you donations, raffles, events, and donor management in one free platform.
MoneyDolly offers basic email support with unclear response times. Raise 365's support is described as unhelpful and non-responsive. Zeffy's nonprofit experts answer questions in plain language with free live chat, email, and phone support.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. MoneyDolly only takes cards and Raise 365 limits ACH to recurring gifts only.
With Zeffy, you keep the full $1,000. MoneyDolly takes 20% plus card fees, leaving you around $770. Raise 365 takes 5% plus processing fees, leaving you around $920.
Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform. Other platforms take 5-20% plus processing fees before funds reach your account.
Yes. Zeffy includes event ticketing, raffles, auctions, and product sales in one free platform. Most all-in-one platforms lock these features behind paid subscription tiers, adding costs to your fundraiser.
Zeffy offers free email support, live chat, help center resources, and bookable calls with nonprofit experts who speak your language. Most platforms provide unclear response times with no dedicated nonprofit team.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
