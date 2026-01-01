Morweb and Squarespace help you build nonprofit websites, but both charge monthly fees plus transaction fees on donations. Zeffy gives you professional website templates, donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Morweb VS Squarespace
Morweb charges $149/month plus setup costs, and Squarespace adds monthly fees on top of card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle or donation campaign actually raises money for your mission.
Morweb and Squarespace require third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraising campaign without juggling multiple platforms.
Morweb limits support to business hours, and Squarespace offers no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support whenever your fundraising campaign needs help.
Website builders focus on creating sites, not fundraising. Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero-fee donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You keep 100% of donations instead of paying monthly fees plus transaction costs.
Zeffy is completely free with zero platform fees. Morweb charges $149 monthly plus setup costs and card processing fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing built-in. Website builders require third-party tools and manual integration. Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one zero-fee platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through email, live chat, and phone during business hours. Website builders like Morweb and Squarespace limit support to business hours only and often require you to figure out fundraising integrations yourself.
Website builders require expensive third-party tools for auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one zero-fee platform, saving you from monthly website fees plus integration costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
