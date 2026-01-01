Network for Good and iDonate help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS i Donate
💯
Network for Good and iDonate take 3-5% of every donation plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser actually raises $1,000 for your mission.
🤝
Network for Good and iDonate limit support by plan level with business-hours-only help. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every organization, no matter your budget.
🧰
Network for Good and iDonate require separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything you need to run diverse campaigns without juggling multiple platforms.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Network for Good takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, and iDonate charges standard processing fees. Your donors' full contributions reach your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support at no extra cost. Network for Good limits support by subscription tier, and iDonate offers limited support hours with varying response times based on your plan.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, memberships, raffles, and online stores all fee-free. Network for Good and iDonate focus mainly on donations and require separate tools for events, stores, and raffles.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. Network for Good costs $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per gift, while iDonate charges $99 monthly plus 4% card fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Zeffy grows with you at no extra cost. Network for Good and iDonate increase fees as you raise more, eating into your impact. Zeffy keeps all features free regardless of your donation volume or organization size.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
