Network for Good and SecureGive both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — online giving, donor management, and campaign tools — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS Secure Give
Network for Good and SecureGive charge 2.9%+ per donation plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Network for Good and SecureGive limit support to business hours and premium tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users.
Network for Good lacks ACH and digital wallets, while SecureGive has no tap-to-pay. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and tap-to-pay.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Network for Good takes 3-5% per gift plus $100-400/month. SecureGive also charges transaction fees. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation reaches your cause, and donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no extra cost. Network for Good limits support by subscription tier, and SecureGive restricts phone support to premium accounts only. You get full access to our help center and responsive team without paying more.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Network for Good only processes credit cards with fees, and SecureGive charges for most payment methods. Our donors enjoy more ways to give without reducing your funds.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Network for Good costs $100-400/month plus 3-5% per gift. SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and only pay if donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores at no cost. Network for Good and SecureGive charge extra for these features or don't offer them at all. You get a complete fundraising toolkit without hidden fees or upgrade costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
