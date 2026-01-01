Network for Good and Vanco both offer donation tools, but they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS Vanco
💯
Network for Good charges $100-400/month plus 3-5% transaction fees. Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution instead.
🧰
Network for Good lacks auction and raffle tools. Vanco doesn't support ticketing or online stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for donations, events, raffles, auctions, and merchandise sales.
🎧
Network for Good and Vanco restrict phone support and training to higher-paying customers. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and free training webinars for every organization.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, keeping 100% of donations for your cause. Network for Good takes $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per gift, while Vanco charges 2.9% plus fees, both reducing your fundraising impact.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all fee-free in one platform. Network for Good and Vanco lack these features, forcing you to pay for multiple separate tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Network for Good takes 3-5% plus monthly fees of $100-$400, reducing your fundraising total significantly.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to all users at no extra cost. Vanco gates phone support behind higher pricing tiers, leaving basic users with limited help options.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all fee-free. Network for Good lacks these features, requiring costly third-party integrations for complete fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
