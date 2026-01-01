Network for Good and Wonderful both offer donation platforms, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Network for Good VS Wonderful.org
💯
Network for Good and Wonderful.org charge processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Network for Good and Wonderful.org lack key fundraising tools like raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
Network for Good and Wonderful.org limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization.
Network for Good charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees of $100-$400. Zeffy processes donations with zero fees, so 100% goes to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Network for Good's limited support by plan level, Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to all nonprofits. We also provide free onboarding calls and a comprehensive help center built specifically for nonprofit teams.
Yes! While Network for Good focuses only on donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Everything remains fee-free, unlike competitors who charge extra for additional features.
Network for Good charges $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per gift. Wonderful.org passes card fees to donors. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike Network for Good and Wonderful.org that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all fee-free. Plus, you get unlimited support and onboarding calls at no extra cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript