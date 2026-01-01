PatronManager and RSVPify both offer event ticketing and registration tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides complete event management with ticketing, registration, and donor follow-up — all with zero fees so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Patron Manager VS RSVPify
💯
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% per ticket and RSVPify adds $0.90 per ticket plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising event keeps every dollar raised.
🧰
PatronManager lacks auctions and raffles while RSVPify requires separate tools for donations and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything your nonprofit needs to fundraise.
💬
PatronManager and RSVPify offer limited business-hours support with tiered access. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly costs. PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket, while RSVPify adds monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket. With Zeffy, every dollar from ticket sales goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Unlike PatronManager and RSVPify which focus mainly on events, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. You get everything in one place without paying multiple platform fees.
Zeffy processes all major credit cards, ACH payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero platform fees. PatronManager and RSVPify charge transaction fees on top of card processing costs. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's free platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees for event ticketing. PatronManager costs $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket, while RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket. A 100-ticket event saves you $200+ with Zeffy versus competitors.
Zeffy grows with you. While PatronManager and RSVPify focus only on events, Zeffy includes donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, and online stores. You won't need multiple platforms as your fundraising expands.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript