PatronManager and Whova both offer event ticketing and management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines event ticketing, donation processing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from ticket sales and donations stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Patron Manager VS Whova
PatronManager takes $1 + 2% per ticket while Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire event revenue supports your mission.
PatronManager and Whova handle ticketing but lack auction, raffle, and donation tools. Zeffy combines all fundraising methods in one platform.
PatronManager and Whova offer business-hours support only. Zeffy provides unlimited help whenever you need it, plus free setup assistance.
Most event platforms like PatronManager and Whova charge fees that cut into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing, registration, and donation tools. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of your event proceeds.
Yes. While PatronManager and Whova focus mainly on events, Zeffy combines free ticketing with complete donor management, membership tracking, email marketing, and fundraising tools. Manage your entire nonprofit operation in one platform without paying multiple subscription fees.
PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket, eating into your event revenue. Zeffy offers completely free ticketing with no platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform. You keep 100% of ticket sales.
Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees and lacks donation tools. Zeffy combines free ticketing with built-in donation forms, auction management, and raffles - all at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike PatronManager and Whova which focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete donor management, membership tracking, peer-to-peer fundraising, and email marketing - all free. Manage your entire nonprofit operation in one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
