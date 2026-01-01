Print Your Cause and Squarespace help you sell products online, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to accept donations, sell event tickets, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Print Your Cause VS Squarespace
💯
Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees, and Squarespace charges monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🏛️
Print Your Cause and Squarespace are built for selling products online. Zeffy offers donation forms, donor management, tax receipts, and fundraising tools designed specifically for nonprofits.
🤝
Print Your Cause offers limited business-hour support, and Squarespace restricts help by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live training sessions for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus nonprofit-specific tools like donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer campaigns that eCommerce platforms simply don't offer.
While Squarespace charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. No monthly subscriptions, no platform fees, no hidden costs. Donors can optionally leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes! Unlike eCommerce platforms that focus only on product sales, Zeffy offers donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one place. Everything your nonprofit needs without juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits, not retail sales. You get complete fundraising tools like donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer campaigns that eCommerce platforms don't offer. Plus, you keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees.
While platforms like Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, and Print Your Cause takes 5% plus card fees, Zeffy is completely free. No monthly bills, no platform cuts, no hidden costs eating into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript