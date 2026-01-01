Pushpay focuses on churches while iDonate serves all nonprofits, but both charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift, while iDonate takes processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution.
Pushpay and iDonate focus only on donations, forcing you to find separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy handles all your fundraising in one place.
Pushpay and iDonate offer limited email support during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, plus free onboarding and training.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Pushpay takes $199/month plus 2.9% per donation, which adds up fast. With Zeffy, donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your donations stay untouched.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users through email, live chat, and phone during business hours. iDonate limits phone support to premium users only and has restricted support hours. You get the help you need when you need it, regardless of your plan.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising. Pushpay and iDonate focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for separate tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations. While Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and iDonate charges $99/month plus 4% fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations intact. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your fundraising dollars stay untouched.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would pay $489 to Pushpay or $499 to iDonate in fees alone. With Zeffy, that's $489-$499 more going directly to your mission every month. Over a year, you could save $5,868-$5,988 that stays with your cause instead of going to processing fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
