Pushpay and RaiseDonors both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pushpay VS Raise Donors
💰
Pushpay and RaiseDonors charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission instead of platform costs.
🧩
Pushpay and RaiseDonors require multiple tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy handles donations, ticketing, and fundraising campaigns all in one platform.
☎️
Pushpay and RaiseDonors limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization, no matter your budget.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Pushpay takes 2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction and charges $199/month. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation with Zeffy, meaning more funds go directly to your mission instead of payment processing costs.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. RaiseDonors limits support based on your plan tier and only offers phone support during business hours for premium users, creating barriers when you need help most.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Pushpay and RaiseDonors focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for multiple separate tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all fundraising activities, while Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. Plus, Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores that these donation-only platforms don't offer.
A nonprofit raising $50,000 annually would save over $2,600 with Zeffy versus Pushpay, and over $3,400 versus RaiseDonors. That's money that goes directly to your programs instead of platform fees. Donors also have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
