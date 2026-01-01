Pushpay and SecureGive help churches collect donations, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your mission.
Pushpay VS Secure Give
Pushpay and SecureGive charge $199/month plus 2.9% on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your donors' full contributions go to your mission.
Pushpay and SecureGive only handle donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores so you can run every fundraiser without juggling platforms.
Pushpay and SecureGive limit support by business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Pushpay takes $199/month plus 2.9% per donation, which adds up fast. Plus, Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform - auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores - while Pushpay requires separate tools for these fundraising activities.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone calls during business hours for all users at no extra cost. SecureGive limits support based on your subscription tier and only offers phone support for premium customers. With Zeffy, you get the help you need without paying more.
Yes. Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform that includes donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and online stores - all with zero fees. Pushpay and SecureGive focus mainly on donations and charge fees, requiring you to use multiple platforms and pay extra for complete fundraising capabilities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes directly to your mission. While Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions. You also get everything in one place - donations, events, auctions, and online stores - instead of paying for multiple platforms.
A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly would save over $4,000 annually compared to Pushpay's fees and $3,200 compared to SecureGive. That's money that stays with your cause instead of going to processing fees. Plus, you avoid paying for separate auction, ticketing, or store platforms since Zeffy includes everything at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
