Pushpay VS Vanco

Pushpay and Vanco both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every gift.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift, and Vanco takes processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Pushpay and Vanco require separate tools for auctions, raffles, and merchandise sales. Zeffy handles donations, events, and sales in one place.
Pushpay and Vanco limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations. Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift, while Vanco charges 2.9% plus additional fees. A nonprofit raising $10,000 monthly saves over $3,000 yearly with Zeffy.
Zeffy grows with you, offering auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores all fee-free. Pushpay and Vanco lack these tools, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms as your fundraising needs expand.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Pushpay costs $199/month plus 2.9% per gift and Vanco charges processing fees too. More of your donations stay with your cause instead of going to payment processors.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and help center at no extra cost. Pushpay and Vanco limit support by business hours and service tiers, often charging more for better access.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all fee-free. Pushpay and Vanco focus mainly on donations and lack these fundraising tools, forcing you to use multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
