Qtego and Swell Fundraising both offer event management tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy provides event ticketing, auction management, and donor tracking with zero fees — so every dollar from your gala, auction, or fundraising event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qtego VS Swell Fundraising
💸
Qtego and Swell charge fees on every ticket, bid, and donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
🤝
Qtego and Swell limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, not just when it's convenient.
📣
Qtego and Swell focus only on events. Zeffy handles your year-round fundraising with donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, phone, and email at no extra cost. Unlike Qtego's business-hours-only support or Swell's tiered assistance, we're here when you need us.
Zeffy handles events plus year-round fundraising without fees. While Qtego focuses only on auctions and bidding, Zeffy manages donations, memberships, and stores - keeping 100% of funds raised.
Event platforms charge fees on every ticket, bid, and donation. Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds with zero platform fees. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to help us grow.
Qtego requires custom quotes plus card fees, while Swell takes 5% plus card fees on every transaction. Zeffy charges nothing - you keep every dollar raised for your cause.
Yes. While Qtego and Swell focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all fee-free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
