Qtego VS Whova

Qtego and Whova help you manage fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, mobile bidding, donor management, and donation forms — all with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Qtego and Whova charge fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Qtego and Whova focus on event management but lack auctions, raffles, and donor stewardship. Zeffy gives you ticketing plus fundraising tools.
Qtego and Whova offer limited support tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to help your small team succeed with every event.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while event platforms charge 3%+ per transaction. You keep every dollar raised for your cause instead of paying fees on donations and ticket sales.
Yes. While Qtego and Whova focus only on events, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and memberships - all fee-free year-round.
Zeffy includes built-in donor CRM and relationship management tools, while event platforms only track attendee data. You can nurture donor relationships beyond single events with comprehensive giving history.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, while Qtego requires custom quotes plus card fees and Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation and ticket sale.
Yes. Instead of juggling separate platforms for auctions, donations, ticketing, and donor management, Zeffy provides all these tools in one fee-free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
