Raise 365 takes nearly 8% total fees on every donation. GiveBetter charges 3%. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands — $800 vs $300 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS GiveBetter
💸
Raise 365 takes 8% in fees and GiveBetter charges 3%. Zeffy covers all costs so your $1,000 raffle stays at $1,000, no math required.
🎟️
Raise 365 locks raffles behind paid plans and GiveBetter skips auctions entirely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, and memberships at zero cost.
🤝
Raise 365's support is slow and unhelpful, and GiveBetter's response times are unclear. Zeffy's team answers in 2–6 hours with real fundraising expertise.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, memberships, and online stores at zero cost. Both Raise 365 and GiveBetter lack auction features entirely, forcing you to use separate tools.
On $10,000 raised, you'd pay $800+ with Raise 365 (5% + processing fees) or $300+ with GiveBetter. Zeffy keeps that money in your mission instead.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and membership dues. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns at no cost. Unlike competitors who charge fees or lock features behind paid plans, everything is free.
Our support team responds within hours, not days. You'll get help from real people who understand nonprofit work through live chat, email, and phone support — all free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
