RebelGive and SecureGive both offer church giving solutions, but they still charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy provides donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management with zero fees — so your congregation's generosity goes entirely toward your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Rebel Give VS Secure Give
🎟️
RebelGive and SecureGive take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
💬
RebelGive and SecureGive limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
🧩
RebelGive and SecureGive only handle donations, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy manages raffles, auctions, events, and memberships in one system.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per gift, while SecureGive takes processing fees on every donation. More money stays with your cause when you use Zeffy.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it. RebelGive and SecureGive limit support to business hours only. You get real help from real people without waiting or paying extra.
Yes, Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores at no extra cost. RebelGive and SecureGive focus mainly on donations, requiring you to pay for additional tools to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. RebelGive charges $49/month plus fees, while SecureGive costs $149/month plus processing fees. Plus, Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes to your cause. RebelGive takes $588+ yearly plus 1.9% per gift. SecureGive costs $1,788+ yearly plus processing fees. That's thousands more for your mission instead of platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
