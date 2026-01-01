RebelGive focuses on church giving for $99/month, while Streamlabs Charity specializes in livestream fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Rebel Give VS Streamlabs Charity
RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% per donation, and Streamlabs Charity takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
RebelGive lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Streamlabs Charity only handles livestream donations. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
RebelGive and Streamlabs Charity limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% on every donation, which quickly drains your budget. Plus, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools like events and auctions that RebelGive doesn't provide.
While Streamlabs Charity only handles livestream donations, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools including events, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and donor management. Best of all, Zeffy is completely free while Streamlabs charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% on every donation, which adds up fast for small organizations.
While Streamlabs focuses only on livestream donations, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including events, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support during business hours. Unlike competitors with limited access, we're here when you need help most.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
