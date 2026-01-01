RSVPify and Swell Fundraising help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation collection, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RSVPify VS Swell Fundraising
🎟️
RSVPify takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. Swell charges 5% platform fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧩
RSVPify focuses on RSVPs without auction or raffle tools. Swell handles events but lacks membership management and online stores. Zeffy offers complete fundraising in one platform.
🤝
RSVPify limits phone support to premium users only. Swell restricts business hours support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit at no extra cost.
RSVPify charges monthly fees plus $0.90 per ticket on top of card processing fees. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, just optional donor contributions that go directly to your cause.
Swell takes 5% of every ticket sale plus card processing fees, reducing funds for your mission. Zeffy charges zero fees on event tickets and donations, so 100% of proceeds support your nonprofit's work.
Unlike RSVPify and Swell that focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management: ticketing, donations, memberships, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor CRM - all with zero fees.
Most event platforms like RSVPify and Swell charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your budget. Zeffy gives nonprofits everything free - ticketing, donations, and event management with zero platform fees.
Yes. While RSVPify only handles events and Swell focuses on fundraising, Zeffy combines ticketing, donations, memberships, online stores, and donor management in one free platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript