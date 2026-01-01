Schoolfundr focuses on schools while WhyDonate serves general causes, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools, donation forms, and event ticketing designed for school communities — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your students and programs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Schoolfundr VS Whydonate
💰
Schoolfundr charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and Whydonate takes card fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Schoolfundr and Whydonate focus only on basic donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
Schoolfundr offers limited support with delays and Whydonate lacks phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people ready to help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + fees on every donation. You keep every dollar raised instead of losing hundreds to processing fees. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools, not just basic campaign pages.
Zeffy offers donors the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, while crowdfunding sites automatically charge fees. Your donors see exactly where their money goes, building more trust and encouraging larger gifts.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus only on online campaigns, Zeffy provides event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit, not just basic donation collection.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding at zero cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support with delays and charge fees on top of restricted help options.
Crowdfunding platforms only handle basic donation campaigns. Zeffy runs your entire nonprofit with events, memberships, donor management, and newsletters. You get complete operations support, not just campaign tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
