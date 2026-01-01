SecureGive focuses on churches while WeFund4U targets teams and clubs, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you everything you need to collect donations online — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every gift for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Secure Give VS We Fund4U
💸
SecureGive charges $149-299/month plus card fees, and WeFund4U takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire budget goes to your mission.
🧰
SecureGive and WeFund4U require separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and stores. Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs without juggling multiple platforms.
🤝
SecureGive and WeFund4U limit support by plan tier with business-hours-only help. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every organization, no matter your size.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no monthly fees or transaction costs. SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, while WeFund4U takes processing fees from every donation. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all users at no cost. SecureGive limits support by subscription tier, and WeFund4U restricts phone support to higher-tier plans during business hours only. Our team helps you succeed without extra fees.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform at zero cost. SecureGive and WeFund4U require separate tools for most activities, adding complexity and extra expenses to your fundraising efforts.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. SecureGive charges $149/month plus card fees, while WeFund4U takes 5% of every donation plus processing fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to keep the platform running.
Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores in one free platform. SecureGive and WeFund4U lack most of these tools, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms to run complete fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript