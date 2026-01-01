Shift4Shop and Square Online help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and merchandise sales — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Shift 4 Shop VS Square Online
💰
Shift4Shop and Square Online charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🎯
Shift4Shop and Square Online are built for selling products online. Zeffy offers dedicated auction, raffle, and donation tools designed for nonprofit fundraising events.
🤝
Shift4Shop and Square Online offer basic business support. Zeffy provides nonprofit-specific guidance with real humans who understand donor stewardship and fundraising challenges.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While eCommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation tools, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising without paying 2.9%+ fees that eat into your mission funding.
No. Shift4Shop and Square Online lack auction tools, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management features nonprofits need. They're designed for selling products, not building donor relationships. Zeffy includes all these fundraising tools at no cost, so you can focus on your cause instead of workarounds.
Significant savings. If you raise $10,000 annually, you'd pay $290+ in transaction fees plus monthly costs with eCommerce platforms. With Zeffy, you pay nothing. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go directly to your nonprofit's mission.
They don't. Shift4Shop and Square Online treat donors like retail customers, missing donation history and engagement tracking. Zeffy provides real donor management with giving patterns, automated thank-you emails, and tax receipts built for nonprofits.
Monthly subscription fees plus 2.9%+ transaction costs on every donation add up fast. Many eCommerce platforms also charge for essential features like email marketing. Zeffy eliminates all fees, letting donors optionally support our platform instead.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
