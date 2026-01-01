Shopify VS Ecwid

Ecwid

Ecommerce & Online Stores Features
Product Catalog Management Shopping Cart Functionality
Inventory Management
Product Variants (Size, Color) Shipping Integrations
Discount Codes & Promotions DOrder Management Payment Processing src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per sale
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees on every sale
Processing fees
5% + 30¢
Per transaction on Starter plan; fees are lower on higher tiers and Plus uses custom rates.
2.9% + $0.30
Per transaction in the US via Lightspeed Payments; rates differ by country.
Platform fees
2%
Platform fee on the Basic plan when using third-party payment providers; rates are lower on higher plans and waived when using Shopify Payments as the primary gateway.
$0
No platform or transaction fees.
Monthly fees
$5/month
Starter plan is the lowest-priced option; higher tiers have higher monthly costs.
$105/month
Costs more ($130/month) if billed monthly instead of annually.
Value for money
4.3
4.5

Features
4.3/5
Powerful but complex. Shopify requires setup time and third-party apps for nonprofit fundraising needs.
4.5/5
Easy to embed, but limited. Ecwid needs multiple integrations and add-ons for donations and events.
Donations
No donation tools - built for selling products, not accepting charitable gifts
Ecwid requires third-party payment processors and donation apps. Setup involves multiple integrations and transaction fees.
Ticketing
Basic event apps available but not designed for nonprofit fundraising events
Ecwid requires event ticketing apps from their marketplace. Managing events involves additional integrations and potential fees.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising - lacks tools for supporters to raise money on your behalf
Ecwid doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate platforms to enable supporters to fundraise for you.
Auctions
No auction features - Shopify focuses on traditional ecommerce, not fundraising events
Ecwid doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.
Raffles
No raffle management - you'd need third-party apps for fundraising events
Ecwid lacks built-in raffle functionality. You'd need third-party apps or manual processes to run raffle campaigns.
Online store
Full ecommerce platform with product catalogs, inventory, and payment processing
Ecwid provides ecommerce tools for selling products online. You can embed stores on websites and manage inventory.
Memberships
Limited membership options through third-party apps with additional monthly fees
Limited membership options through third-party apps with additional monthly fees
Donor Management/CRM
No built-in donor management - requires expensive third-party CRM integrations
No built-in donor management, requires expensive third-party CRM integrations
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email marketing through Shopify Email with limited automation features
Basic email marketing through paid add-ons, requires integration with external services
Payment Processing
2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional gateway fees
2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional gateway fees You'd need third-party apps or manual processes to run raffle campaigns.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Full ecommerce platform with product catalogs, inventory, and payment processing</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Ecwid provides ecommerce tools for selling products online. You can embed stores on websites and manage inventory.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited membership options through third-party apps with additional monthly fees</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited membership options through third-party apps with additional monthly fees</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in donor management - requires expensive third-party CRM integrations</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in donor management, requires expensive third-party CRM integrations</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic email marketing through Shopify Email with limited automation features</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic email marketing through paid add-ons, requires integration with external services</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional gateway fees</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus additional gateway fees</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No ACH or bank transfers
Credit cards and digital wallets only. No mobile or ACH options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Shopify Payments accepts all major credit cards with competitive processing rates
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processors like PayPal and Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Shopify offers Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for faster checkout
Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay through compatible payment gateways
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Shopify focuses on credit card processing for ecommerce transactions
Not supported - Ecwid focuses on credit card processing through third-party gateways
Tap to Pay App
Supported - Shopify POS includes tap-to-pay functionality for in-person sales
Not supported - Ecwid is web-based eCommerce platform without native mobile payment app

Customer Support
4.5/5
Unlimited Support
Ecwid limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans
Phone Support / Office Hours
Ecwid offers phone support during business hours for paid plan customers
Webinars
Ecwid provides occasional product webinars and training sessions for users
Help Center
Ecwid maintains a help center with articles, guides, and setup tutorials
Email
Ecwid offers email support with response times varying by plan level
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for e-commerce businesses, not nonprofits — plan-gated with slower response times