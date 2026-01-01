Shopify VS Ecwid

Shopify and Ecwid help you create online stores, but their monthly fees and transaction costs add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Shopify and Ecwid charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or raffle actually raises money for your mission.
Shopify and Ecwid require expensive third-party apps for auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform.
Shopify and Ecwid limit support by plan tier with business-hour restrictions. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every nonprofit, every day.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While Shopify and Ecwid charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management without any platform fees eating into your mission funds.
Shopify charges $29+ monthly plus 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Ecwid has similar monthly and per-transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of your donations reach your organization. This saves nonprofits thousands annually.
No. Shopify and Ecwid lack peer-to-peer fundraising, auction management, and donor CRM tools. They're designed for selling products, not building donor relationships. Zeffy includes all these nonprofit essentials in one platform, helping you engage supporters and grow your community effectively.
Zeffy offers unlimited support to all users at no cost. Shopify and Ecwid limit support based on your plan tier, with premium support only for higher-paying customers. Our team understands nonprofit challenges and provides guidance on fundraising best practices, not just technical help.
Shopify and Ecwid lack donor CRM tools and relationship management features. They're built for one-time customers, not cultivating long-term donor relationships. Zeffy includes donor profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking to help you build stronger connections with supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
