Shopify and Springly both help nonprofits sell merchandise online, but transaction fees can quickly add up and cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Shopify VS Springly
💰
Shopify and Springly charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar from your merchandise and event tickets goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Shopify requires expensive third-party apps for donations and events. Springly lacks auction and raffle tools. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform.
🤝
Shopify limits phone support to premium plans. Springly restricts help by tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions. Shopify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly fees. Springly starts at $45/month. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and save hundreds monthly.
Zeffy offers the same nonprofit tools as Springly but with zero fees. While Springly charges $45+ monthly, Zeffy provides donor management, event ticketing, and fundraising tools completely free with optional donor contributions.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general businesses. Unlike Shopify's 2.9% + 30¢ transaction fees plus monthly costs, Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, memberships, and event tickets. You keep 100% of what supporters give.
Yes. Zeffy includes built-in auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer fundraising tools that eCommerce platforms like Shopify don't offer. You won't need expensive third-party apps or workarounds to run your fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy provides complete donor management and CRM tools designed for nonprofits. Track donations, manage relationships, and communicate with supporters. Shopify only offers basic customer data without nonprofit-specific features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
