Shopify and Squarespace help you build online stores, but their transaction fees add up quickly when selling merchandise or collecting donations. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage supporters — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Shopify VS Squarespace
Shopify and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Shopify and Squarespace are built for selling products online. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation tools designed for fundraising.
Shopify and Squarespace track customers and sales. Zeffy tracks donor relationships, sends acknowledgments, and helps you follow up with supporters properly.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. You get donation tools, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event ticketing without monthly fees or transaction costs. Shopify and Squarespace charge monthly subscriptions plus 2.9% per transaction, eating into your mission funds.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations since we don't charge platform or transaction fees. Shopify costs $29+ monthly plus 2.9% per sale. Squarespace charges $18+ monthly plus payment fees. For a nonprofit raising $10,000 annually, that's $290+ in fees you could put toward your cause instead.
Not really. Shopify and Squarespace lack donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management tools. You'd need expensive third-party apps and manual workarounds. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one platform, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
They don't. Shopify and Squarespace are built for selling products, not raising funds. You'll need expensive third-party apps for donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Zeffy includes all nonprofit tools in one platform with zero fees.
Shopify costs $29+ monthly plus 2.9% per transaction. Squarespace charges $18+ monthly plus payment fees. For a nonprofit raising $20,000 yearly, that's $600+ in fees. Zeffy charges nothing, letting you keep every dollar for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
