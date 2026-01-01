Spacehive VS YouCaring

YouCaring

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available (both platforms) Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay) [YouCaring]
Platform fees: $0 - Free to start and manage a fundraiser [YouCaring]
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees [YouCaring]

Features
Limited tools require piecing together multiple platforms for full nonprofit fundraising.
Personal fundraising focus means missing nonprofit essentials like donor management and recurring gifts. [YouCaring]

Donations: Basic donation collection through crowdfunding campaigns with limited customization options. YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and medical crowdfunding, but lacks nonprofit-specific donation tools like recurring giving and donor management.

Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - Spacehive is purely a crowdfunding platform for projects. YouCaring doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for galas, workshops, or fundraising events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer features - supporters can share campaigns but no dedicated P2P fundraising tools. YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages, but with limited customization and nonprofit branding options compared to dedicated P2P tools.

Auctions: No auction features - Spacehive focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not auction-style fundraising. YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles: No raffle or lottery features available on the crowdfunding platform. YouCaring doesn't support raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.

Online store: No online store functionality - platform is designed only for crowdfunding project campaigns. YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce capabilities for selling merchandise or products to support your nonprofit's mission.

Memberships: Spacehive doesn't offer membership management tools. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features - it's focused solely on personal fundraising campaigns.

Donor Management/CRM: Basic supporter data only. Limited donor tracking and no relationship management features for building long-term connections. Basic donor contact collection only - no relationship tracking, donor history, or engagement management features [YouCaring].

Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party services to communicate with supporters and send campaign updates. No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export donor data and use separate mailing software [YouCaring].

Payment Processing: Spacehive charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees. These costs add up quickly and reduce your fundraising impact. Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction with additional processing fees that can add up quickly for nonprofits [YouCaring].

Payment methods
Limited to crowdfunding payments only
Basic credit cards with processing fees [YouCaring]

Credit Card Payments: Limited - Only supports payments through their crowdfunding platform for specific community projects [Spacehive]. Supported - Accepted major credit cards but charged processing fees to campaigns [YouCaring].

Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Payment methods not detailed on their community crowdfunding platform [Spacehive]. Not supported - Platform closed in 2018 before widespread adoption of mobile wallets [YouCaring].

ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - Spacehive focuses on crowdfunding for community projects, not payment processing. Not supported - YouCaring focused on personal fundraising with basic payment options only.

Tap to Pay App: Not supported - Spacehive is a web-based crowdfunding platform, not a payment processing solution. Not supported - No mobile payment app available during YouCaring's operation [YouCaring].

Customer Support

Unlimited Support: YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type.

Phone Support / Office Hours: YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users.

Webinars: YouCaring provides occasional webinars and training sessions for campaign creators.

Help Center: YouCaring maintains a help center with articles and guides for fundraising best practices.

Email: YouCaring offers email support for users with questions or issues.

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support designed for individual fundraisers, not nonprofit teams. Email-only help with plan-based limitations.