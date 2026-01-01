Spacehive focuses on community projects and YouCaring was acquired by GoFundMe, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Spacehive VS YouCaring
💸
Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees, and YouCaring charged 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Spacehive only handles crowdfunding, and YouCaring lacked nonprofit tools. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
☎️
Spacehive offers UK business hours only, and YouCaring had limited support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls whenever you need help.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus essential tools like donor management, recurring giving, and event ticketing. Crowdfunding platforms charge 5-7.5% fees and lack nonprofit-specific features you need daily.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while crowdfunding platforms take 2.9-7.5% plus processing fees from every gift. That means more money stays with your mission. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional.
Yes. Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need: donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, peer-to-peer fundraising, online stores, and donor CRM. You get one platform instead of juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via live chat, email, and phone during business hours, plus extensive resources and training. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support with delays and restricted hours, leaving you stuck when campaigns need immediate help.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not daily nonprofit work. Zeffy gives you zero-fee donations, donor management, recurring giving, event tools, and membership tracking in one place. You avoid juggling multiple platforms and paying fees on every gift.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript