SplashThat and Swell Fundraising help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Splash That VS Swell Fundraising
💰
SplashThat charges $21.5k annually plus card fees, while Swell takes 5% of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
🎯
SplashThat only handles event registration, and Swell limits you to event-based fundraising. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.
📞
SplashThat restricts phone support to premium plans, and Swell varies response times by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy offers 100% free event management with no platform fees, while SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus processing fees. You keep every dollar raised for your cause instead of paying thousands in platform costs.
Unlike Swell's 5% platform fee plus card fees, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but 100% of your event revenue goes directly to your nonprofit.
Yes! While SplashThat and Swell focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, memberships, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management - all at zero cost.
Most event platforms like SplashThat and Swell charge hefty fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete event management plus donations, memberships, and stores - all free. You get everything in one place without losing money to platform costs.
While SplashThat limits support by plan tier and Swell varies response times, Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users. You get live chat, phone calls, and training - no matter your organization size or budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript