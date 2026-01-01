Springly offers nonprofit management tools while BigCommerce provides eCommerce capabilities, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, online store features, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Springly VS Big Commerce
💰
Springly and BigCommerce charge transaction fees on every donation and ticket sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or online store actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Springly and BigCommerce require third-party apps and workarounds for auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy builds everything nonprofits need into one platform.
🤝
Springly limits support by plan tier, and BigCommerce restricts phone support to higher-paid accounts. Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit.
ECommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. Springly starts at $45/month, BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus card processing. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of donations.
ECommerce platforms lack essential nonprofit tools like donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auction features. They're built for selling products, not building relationships with supporters or running fundraising events.
Unlike eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of donations while getting purpose-built tools like donor management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and auction features that eCommerce platforms lack.
Springly starts at $45/month plus transaction fees, while BigCommerce charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy costs nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
ECommerce platforms lack essential nonprofit tools like integrated donor management, peer-to-peer fundraising, auction capabilities, and automated thank-you workflows. Zeffy includes all these features specifically designed for nonprofit success.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
