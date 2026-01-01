Springly VS Wix

Springly and Wix both help nonprofits build websites and sell merchandise online, but they charge platform fees and transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, and website tools with zero fees — so every dollar from donations and merchandise sales stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🎟️
Springly and Wix charge fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🛠️
Springly and Wix require third-party apps and workarounds for basic nonprofit needs like auctions and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy gives you purpose-built fundraising tools that work together.
🤝
Springly limits support by plan tier, while Wix only offers phone support to premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Unlike eCommerce platforms built for retail businesses, Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees. You keep 100% of donations while getting nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, tax receipts, and peer-to-peer fundraising that eCommerce platforms lack.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction costs. Springly starts at $45/month plus processing fees, while Wix charges monthly subscription fees plus card processing costs. For small nonprofits, this means keeping hundreds more dollars for your mission instead of platform fees.
No. While eCommerce platforms excel at selling products, they lack essential nonprofit features like automated tax receipts, donor relationship management, and fundraising campaign tools. Zeffy provides these purpose-built features at zero cost, saving you from expensive third-party integrations.
eCommerce platforms struggle with nonprofit essentials. Springly offers basic donor tracking but limited reporting, while Wix requires third-party apps for donation buttons and lacks automated tax receipts entirely. Zeffy automatically generates compliant tax receipts and includes robust donor management at zero cost.
The difference is dramatic. Springly charges $45+ monthly plus processing fees, while Wix adds subscription costs on top of card fees. A nonprofit raising $10,000 annually could pay $800+ in platform fees alone. With Zeffy, that same organization keeps every dollar for their mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
