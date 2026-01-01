Streamlabs Charity focuses on livestream fundraising while TotalGiving serves UK charities, but both still leave you managing separate tools for events, donor data, and communications. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Streamlabs Charity VS Totalgiving
Streamlabs Charity and Totalgiving charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Streamlabs Charity and Totalgiving offer limited fundraising options. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships in one platform.
Streamlabs Charity and Totalgiving limit support by plan or hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help for all users.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits and charges zero fees on donations. Unlike Streamlabs Charity's 2.9% + $0.30 fees or Totalgiving's platform charges, 100% of every donation reaches your cause. You get comprehensive fundraising tools, not just basic donation processing.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising capabilities including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and membership management. Streamlabs Charity and Totalgiving only handle basic donations, requiring you to find separate tools for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and comprehensive help resources at no cost. Unlike Totalgiving's limited UK business hours or Streamlabs Charity's tiered support, you get consistent help whenever you need it without paying extra fees.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so 100% reaches your cause. Streamlabs Charity takes 2.9% + $0.30 per gift, while Totalgiving charges platform fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes, Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Streamlabs Charity or Totalgiving that only process basic donations, you won't need multiple tools or extra fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
