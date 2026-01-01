TotalGiving and iDonate both offer donation tools for nonprofits, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy provides the same donation capabilities — plus event ticketing, donor management, and email tools — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Totalgiving VS i Donate
💯
TotalGiving and iDonate charge transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
🧰
TotalGiving and iDonate only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
📞
TotalGiving and iDonate limit support to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need help with your campaigns.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, while Totalgiving and iDonate charge fees on every donation. This means more money goes directly to your cause instead of payment processors.
Unlike Totalgiving and iDonate which limit support to business hours, Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help. Our team is here to ensure your fundraising never stops.
Zeffy provides donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Totalgiving and iDonate focus only on donations, requiring you to use multiple tools.
With Zeffy's 100% free platform, you keep every dollar donated. Totalgiving charges card fees on every gift, while iDonate costs $99/month plus 4% fees. That's hundreds or thousands more for your mission annually.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores all in one place. Unlike Totalgiving and iDonate which only handle donations, you won't need multiple platforms or extra costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript