Vanco and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Vanco and WeFund4U charge 2.9% + fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Vanco and WeFund4U limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Vanco and WeFund4U require multiple platforms for auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete donor stewardship.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. With Zeffy, 100% of every donation reaches your cause, plus you get auction, raffle, and online store tools that Vanco doesn't offer.
Zeffy provides all fundraising tools at zero cost, while WeFund4U charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees. Zeffy also includes auction, raffle, and ticketing features that WeFund4U lacks completely.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. This means 100% of every donation reaches your cause instead of paying processing fees that reduce your impact.
Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools at zero cost, while WeFund4U charges processing fees and lacks key features like auctions, raffles, and online stores that nonprofits need.
Zeffy provides all fundraising tools completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. Other platforms charge fees that eat into your donations and mission impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
