WhyDonate and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you raise money online, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools plus donor management, event ticketing, and email automation — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Whydonate VS YouCaring
WhyDonate and YouCaring take fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your campaign actually raises money for your mission.
WhyDonate and YouCaring only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
WhyDonate and YouCaring offer limited support hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need assistance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools, and donor management features that crowdfunding platforms simply don't offer.
While Whydonate charges 2.9% + €0.25 per transaction and YouCaring takes 2.9% + 30¢, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management tools. Crowdfunding platforms focus on basic donations and lack these essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real people who understand nonprofits. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that offer limited help center resources and restricted phone support, we're here when you need us.
Crowdfunding platforms collect basic contact info but lack donor relationship tools. Zeffy includes full donor management and CRM features to help you build lasting supporter relationships and grow your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
