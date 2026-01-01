WildApricot focuses on membership management while Shift4Shop builds online stores, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your online fundraising stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Wild Apricot VS Shift 4 Shop
WildApricot and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
WildApricot and Shift4Shop lack auction, raffle, and peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need to run successful campaigns.
WildApricot and Shift4Shop limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While eCommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy is completely free with no hidden charges. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and membership tools designed for your mission.
WildApricot charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Shift4Shop has monthly costs plus card processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go directly to your organization.
These platforms lack key nonprofit features like peer-to-peer fundraising, auction tools, and comprehensive donor management. They're designed for selling products, not building relationships with supporters. Zeffy offers all nonprofit essentials in one free platform.
These platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your donations. WildApricot adds 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Shift4Shop has similar card processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees and includes all nonprofit tools like peer-to-peer fundraising and auction management that these eCommerce platforms lack.
Monthly subscription costs strain nonprofit budgets before you even start fundraising. WildApricot and Shift4Shop require ongoing payments regardless of your fundraising success. Zeffy eliminates this burden with zero monthly fees, letting you focus your resources on your mission instead of platform costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
