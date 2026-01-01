WildApricot and Square Online help you sell merchandise and accept payments online, but both charge processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage events — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Wild Apricot VS Square Online
💸
Zeffy eliminates all platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission instead of covering software costs
🧩
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation forms in one platform built specifically for nonprofits
☎️
Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your small team succeed without technical headaches
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofit fundraising, not general eCommerce. While WildApricot and Square Online force you to adapt business tools for donations, Zeffy provides purpose-built donation forms, automated donor receipts, and fundraising analytics. Plus, you keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees.
eCommerce platforms like WildApricot and Square Online treat donations like product sales, lacking donor management and fundraising features nonprofits need. They charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, reducing funds for your mission. Zeffy eliminates these barriers with zero fees and nonprofit-specific tools.
Unlike eCommerce platforms built for businesses, Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits. You get dedicated donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, auction tools, and raffle management - all with zero platform fees. WildApricot and Square Online charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, eating into your mission funds.
Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no transaction charges, no hidden costs. WildApricot charges monthly subscription fees plus 20% surcharges on payments. Square Online adds card processing fees on top of monthly costs. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes. Zeffy offers built-in auction management, raffle tools, and event ticketing designed for nonprofits. WildApricot and Square Online lack these fundraising features, forcing you to use multiple platforms or manual workarounds. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, purpose-built for nonprofit success.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript