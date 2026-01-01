WildApricot and Wix help you build websites and sell merchandise online, but both charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, and website tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation and sale.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
WildApricot and Wix charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle proceeds and auction bids go directly to your mission.
WildApricot lacks auction and raffle tools, while Wix requires third-party apps for basic nonprofit functions. Zeffy includes everything you need for fundraising campaigns in one platform.
WildApricot limits support by plan tier, and Wix only offers phone support for premium users. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit, no matter your budget.
Unlike eCommerce platforms built for retail businesses, Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits. You get 100% free fundraising tools with zero platform fees, while WildApricot charges monthly fees plus transaction costs and Wix requires paid plans with additional app fees.
Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or transaction charges. WildApricot starts at $60/month plus payment processing fees, while Wix requires paid plans plus card fees per donation. Your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's mission.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships - all free. WildApricot lacks auction and peer-to-peer tools, while Wix requires multiple paid apps to achieve similar nonprofit functionality.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofit fundraising, not retail sales. You get dedicated tools for donations, events, and campaigns with zero fees. WildApricot and Wix are eCommerce platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs for basic fundraising features.
eCommerce platforms like WildApricot and Wix lack nonprofit-specific features like peer-to-peer campaigns and auction tools. They also charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy offers all nonprofit tools for free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
