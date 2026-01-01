WildApricot and WooCommerce both help you sell merchandise and accept donations online, but they charge transaction fees and monthly costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Wild Apricot VS Woo Commerce
🏆
WildApricot and WooCommerce take fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🧩
WildApricot and WooCommerce require plugins, custom development, or workarounds for basic nonprofit needs. Zeffy includes donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management from day one.
🤝
WildApricot limits support by plan tier, and WooCommerce offers mainly ticket-based help. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live training sessions for every user.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general businesses. Unlike WildApricot's monthly fees plus 20% surcharges or WooCommerce's hosting and plugin costs, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising without any transaction fees.
WildApricot charges monthly fees that increase with your member count, plus 20% surcharges on payments. WooCommerce requires hosting, plugins, and transaction fees that add up quickly. Zeffy charges zero fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes, and better. While WildApricot lacks peer-to-peer fundraising and WooCommerce needs expensive plugins for basic nonprofit features, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. WildApricot limits support by plan tier and business hours, while WooCommerce relies mainly on community forums. You get real help when you need it, not when you can afford it.
eCommerce platforms like WildApricot and WooCommerce are built for businesses selling products, not nonprofits raising funds. Zeffy includes donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event tools designed specifically for your mission - all with zero fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
