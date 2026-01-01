Wix and Shift4Shop help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and a complete donor management system — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Wix VS Shift 4 Shop
🎟️
Wix and Shift4Shop take 2.9% + 30¢ of every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
📇
Wix and Shift4Shop offer basic contact lists built for retail customers. Zeffy tracks donation history, sends automated thank-you emails, and helps you follow up with supporters who care about your cause.
💸
Wix and Shift4Shop charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run raffles, collect donations, and manage supporters with no monthly bills or hidden charges.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not retail businesses. While Wix and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You get nonprofit-specific tools like donor management, automated tax receipts, and peer-to-peer fundraising without paying platform fees or transaction charges.
Wix charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus monthly subscription fees. Shift4Shop has similar transaction costs plus monthly platform fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees and zero transaction fees. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
These platforms lack essential nonprofit features. They don't offer auction tools, raffle management, or peer-to-peer fundraising. Their donor management is basic contact lists, not true CRM with donation tracking. Zeffy provides all these nonprofit essentials in one platform designed for your mission.
Zeffy offers unlimited support at no cost, while Wix limits phone support to premium subscribers and Shift4Shop only provides business-hours assistance. Our team understands nonprofit challenges and helps with fundraising strategy, not just technical issues.
Wix and Shift4Shop are built for selling products, not raising funds. They lack auction tools, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Plus, their monthly fees and transaction costs eat into your donations before they reach your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
