Wix and Squarespace help you build websites, but they charge monthly fees and transaction costs that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donation pages, event ticketing, donor management, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Wix VS Squarespace
Wix and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign goes to your mission.
Wix and Squarespace are eCommerce platforms that require third-party apps for basic nonprofit needs. Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management built in.
Wix and Squarespace offer generic business support with limited hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support from a team that understands donor stewardship and fundraising challenges.
Wix and Squarespace are website builders designed for businesses selling products, not nonprofits raising funds. They charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on donations, events, and memberships.
Both platforms lack essential nonprofit tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, auction management, and donor relationship tracking. You'd need multiple third-party apps, creating complexity and extra costs. Zeffy includes all these features in one platform at no cost.
Wix and Squarespace charge monthly subscription fees plus 2.9-3% transaction fees on every donation. A nonprofit raising $10,000 annually pays $300+ in fees alone. Zeffy charges nothing, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Wix and Squarespace offer basic contact management designed for business customers, not donors. They lack giving history tracking, donor segmentation, and relationship tools nonprofits need. Zeffy provides complete donor management with automated receipts and engagement tracking at zero cost.
eCommerce platforms like Wix and Squarespace treat donations like product sales, charging monthly fees plus transaction costs. They lack essential nonprofit features like peer-to-peer campaigns and auction tools. Zeffy eliminates all fees and includes purpose-built fundraising tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
