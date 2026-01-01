WooCommerce and Bonfire help nonprofits sell merchandise online, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell products, accept donations, and manage events — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Woo Commerce VS Bonfire
💯
WooCommerce charges hosting fees plus payment processing costs, while Bonfire takes 8% of every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
WooCommerce requires multiple plugins for donations, events, and raffles, while Bonfire only handles merchandise. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need without extra costs or technical setup.
🚀
WooCommerce demands technical expertise and plugin management, while Bonfire limits you to t-shirt campaigns. Zeffy works right out of the box with nonprofit-specific features ready to use.
eCommerce platforms like WooCommerce charge hosting fees, plugin costs, and payment processing fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you everything for free with zero platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Bonfire takes 8% from every merchandise sale and only handles custom apparel. Zeffy lets you sell any merchandise with zero fees, plus you get donations, events, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one nonprofit-focused platform.
WooCommerce requires hosting fees, plugin costs, and payment processing fees that eat into your donations. Zeffy offers everything you need for free with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Bonfire charges 8% on every sale and only handles custom apparel. Zeffy lets you sell any merchandise with zero fees, plus you get donations, events, and raffles all in one platform.
Yes. While eCommerce platforms focus on selling products, Zeffy is built for nonprofits. You get stores, donations, events, raffles, and peer-to-peer fundraising without the technical complexity or fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript