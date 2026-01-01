WooCommerce and Ecwid help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that cut into your merchandise sales and donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and online store capabilities — all with zero fees so every dollar from your supporters stays with your mission.
Built for nonprofits, not online stores
WooCommerce takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction while Ecwid charges monthly fees plus card processing. Zeffy charges zero fees, keeping 100% of donations for your mission.
WooCommerce and Ecwid focus on product sales and inventory management. Zeffy offers donor stewardship tools, automated thank-you emails, and giving history tracking.
WooCommerce requires hosting fees, plugin costs, and payment processing fees that eat into your donations. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - donations, events, raffles, and online stores - with no monthly fees or transaction costs.
Ecwid charges monthly subscription fees plus transaction fees on every sale. Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform at zero cost, letting you keep 100% of what you raise while providing tools built specifically for nonprofits.
Yes, and more. While WooCommerce and Ecwid focus on ecommerce with costly add-ons for nonprofit features, Zeffy includes donations, peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, raffles, and online stores - all free and purpose-built for nonprofits.
Unlike ecommerce platforms that profit from transaction fees, Zeffy operates on voluntary contributions from donors. This lets us offer everything free - no hosting costs, plugin fees, or payment processing charges that cut into your fundraising.
Yes. Instead of paying for separate ecommerce and donation platforms, Zeffy combines online stores, donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
