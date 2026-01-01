Zkipster and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, guest management, and donation tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zkipster VS Zoho Backstage
Zkipster and Zoho Backstage charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising event actually raises money for your mission.
Zkipster and Zoho Backstage handle guest lists but lack donation processing, auctions, and raffles. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising capabilities in one platform.
Zkipster and Zoho Backstage offer tiered support during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, calls, and training whenever you need help.
Zkipster costs $475/month plus contact fees and focuses on corporate guest lists, not fundraising. Zeffy offers complete event management with donations, ticketing, and auctions at zero cost to your organization.
Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus card processing fees and lacks donation tools. Zeffy provides integrated fundraising features like auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donation processing with no platform fees.
Yes. Unlike Zkipster and Zoho Backstage which focus only on event logistics, Zeffy combines event management with donor CRM, giving tracking, and ongoing supporter engagement in one platform.
Zkipster costs $475/month plus contact fees and only handles guest lists, not fundraising. Zeffy gives you complete event management with built-in donations, auctions, and ticketing at zero cost.
Zoho Backstage charges monthly fees plus card processing fees and lacks donation tools. Zeffy includes fundraising features like peer-to-peer campaigns and donor management with no platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
