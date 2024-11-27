How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
What is 501(c)(9) or Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association
How to start a nonprofit

What is 501(c)(9) or Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association

November 27, 2024

501(c)(9) organizations, also known as Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Associations (VEBAs), offer employers a unique way to provide their employees with valuable life, health, and accident benefits while enjoying tax advantages. 

By establishing a VEBA, companies can create a tax-exempt fund to cover eligible medical expenses for their workforce, even into retirement. 

Setting up and maintaining a 501(c)(9) organization under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) comes with complex regulations and understanding the various VEBAs available. In this comprehensive guide, we'll explore the requirements, benefits, and step-by-step process of forming a 501(c)(9) organization to help you determine if it's the right choice for your company and employees.

Table of Contents

What is a 501(c)(9) Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association?

A 501(c)(9) Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association (VEBA) is one type of nonprofit that provides funding for life, sick, and accident benefits to members and their dependents. 

VEBAs are established by affiliated employers or employee groups, and their funds are tax-free when used to cover eligible medical expenses. The IRS outlines specific requirements for these organizations to maintain their tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(9).

VEBA members share an "employment-related common bond" through a shared employer, coverage under a collective bargaining agreement, or membership in an international labor union. 

Note: Participation in a VEBA is not automatic or mandatory for employees based on their employment. Instead, an employee group, such as all tenured company employees, can decide if they want to be part of the VEBA. If they approve, participation becomes mandatory for each person in that group.

While the company manages the VEBA, unions usually take charge of its administration. 

Some notable examples of 501(c)(9) or VEBA organizations include:

What are the Requirements to Secure 501(c)(9) Organization Status?

To qualify as a VEBA under the IRS 501(c)(9) section, an organization has to fulfill the following requirements:

Different Types of Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Associations

Besides life, sickness, and accident benefits, VEBAs can offer recreational expenses, child care, employee assistance programs, and severance benefits.

The eligible medical expenses that your organization will offer depend on the type of VEBA plan:

How Does a 501(c)(9) Organization Work?

VEBA organizations function like other account-based plans related to healthcare. They cover retiree insurance premiums and help members pay for qualified expenses during their employment.

Employers engaged must select or create a VEBA plan and get it approved by the IRS. They can set limits on expenses eligible for reimbursement under their plan. They must carefully review the plan description and check for restrictions before requesting reimbursement. 

Here are some other ways for VEBAs to acquire funds:

7 Steps to Obtain a 501(c)(9) Status

Step 1. Understand the Requirements of 501(c)(9)

Before starting a 501(c)(9) VEBA, ensure your organization meets the above eligibility criteria. Familiarize yourself with these requirements to lay a strong foundation for your VEBA.

Step 2. Create a Benefits List

Determine the specific benefits your VEBA will cover before establishing your 501(c)(9) organization. These may include health benefits, severance pay, disability benefits, and life insurance. Clearly outline these benefits in your plan to ensure transparency and understanding among your members.

Step 3. Form a VEBA Committee 

Establish a committee of voluntary employee representatives to oversee the VEBA's operations. This committee will be responsible for making decisions related to the VEBA's management, ensuring it operates in the best interests of its members.

Step 4. Obtain a Letter of Determination

To make your organization legitimate and secure tax exemption, you must obtain a letter of determination from the IRS. You’ll also be required to submit your benefits plan. The IRS will evaluate your plan and approve your application if you meet its requirements and conditions. 

Fill out Form 1024 to secure a tax-exempt status and verify that the organization’s primary purpose is to benefit the member and the member’s dependent. 

Step 5. Create a Detailed Plan

After filing the necessary forms, create a detailed plan outlining your VEBA guidelines to make it simple for members to participate and secure benefits. You must focus on documenting:

Step 6. Communicate Your Plan to Employees 

Share the details about your VEBA with employees, encouraging them to enroll and seek relief from medical expenses during their employment and, in some cases, after retiring.

Step 7. Ensure Ongoing Compliance

Review your VEBA's activities regularly to ensure compliance with IRS regulations. Ensure employees are paid only for IRS-eligible medical expenses.

File required tax forms, such as Form 990, Form 5500, and possibly Form 990-T, to maintain your tax-exempt status and avoid penalties.

Should You Start a 501(c)(9) Organization? 

Pros of 501(c)(9) VEBAs

Disadvantages of 501(c)(9) VEBAs 

Final Words on 501(c)(9) Organizations

A 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association provides a tax-efficient way for employers to offer valuable benefits to their employees. While establishing a VEBA involves careful planning and adherence to regulations, the benefits for employers and employees make it a valuable option to consider.

A 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association provides a tax-efficient way for employers to offer valuable benefits to their employees. While establishing a VEBA involves careful planning and adherence to regulations, the benefits for employers and employees make it a valuable option to consider.

FAQs on Voluntary Employees Beneficiary Associations

A 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association benefits members, including life insurance, disability, and health insurance. A 501(c)(3) organization serves the general public with charitable, educational, religious, and scientific purposes.
Under the Internal Revenue Code, a 501(c)(9) is formed by employers or employee groups, while 501(c)(3) can be started by anyone and operate as a charity.

Contributions to a 501(c)(9) voluntary employees beneficiary association are not tax-deductible as charitable contributions. However, employers may deduct them as business expenses.

VEBA members share an "employment-related common bond" through a shared employer, coverage under a collective bargaining agreement, or membership in an international labor union.

Written by
Camille Duboz

