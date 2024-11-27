How is Zeffy free?
How to start a nonprofit

5 Steps for Setting Up 501(c)(19) for Veterans' Nonprofits

November 27, 2024

What kind is best for your veteran organization with so many types of nonprofits? Securing 501(c)(19) federal tax exemption is mandatory for nonprofits dedicated to serving United States Armed Forces personnel and veterans. This classification unlocks tax advantages and solidifies an organization's credibility and commitment to its noble cause. 

Our comprehensive guide delves into the nuances of 501(c)(19) veterans organizations, eligibility requirements, and the application process, empowering organizations to navigate this critical designation effectively.

Table of Contents

What is a 501(c)(19)?

501(c)(19) is an IRS tax-exempt status for veterans organizations supporting United States Armed Forces veterans and current members. These nonprofits focus on improving the lives of service members, veterans, and their families. 

They focus on past or present members through activities such as providing social and recreational opportunities, offering insurance benefits, and advocating for their welfare.

Learn everything you need to know to start a nonprofit with ease here.

Types of Organizations Exempt Under Section 501(c)(19)

To qualify for 501(c)(19) veterans organization exemption, you must be one of the following:

These nonprofit organizations must engage in activities that:

Examples of Organizations Operating as a 501(c)(19) Veterans Organization

‍‍Explore more examples of successful tax exempt organizations.

What’s the Difference between 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19)?

501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations include public charities and private foundations. Contributions to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are tax deductible. These nonprofit organizations are exempt from sales and property taxes in many states.

Like 501(c)(3) organizations, donors and supporters of a 501(c)(19) veterans organization can deduct their charitable contributions on their federal income tax returns. Tax deductions are applicable only when at least 75% of the organization’s membership consists of veterans.

The distinction between these nonprofit organizations lies in the specific communities they both serve.

While some 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serve veterans, their goals are not limited to the welfare of the veterans’ community only. A 501(c)(19) veterans organization solely works for the betterment of armed forces members and veterans.

501(c)(19) Eligibility and Requirements

To be eligible for 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status, an organization must meet the following criteria:


Auxiliary units, societies, trusts, or foundations associated with veterans' posts or organizations must adhere to additional requirements. Some of these requirements include:


A trust or foundation for a veterans’ post or organization can access tax-exempt status if:

A substantial portion of the auxiliary organization’s income is distributed to a veteran post or organization or for purposes intended for:

5 Steps to Start a 501(c)(19) Veterans Organization 

1. Create Your Organization

Establishing a 501(c)(19) organization begins by forming a board of directors of individuals committed to serving veterans and current United States Armed Forces members. 

Develop a clear mission statement that outlines how your nonprofit will support these communities. Create bylaws that define your organization's structure, leadership roles, and decision-making processes. Ensure these bylaws align with IRS requirements for 501(c)(19) status.

Grab the Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Bylaws (+ Templates!)

2. File the Articles of Incorporation

Articles of Incorporation are also known as certificates of incorporation or corporate charters. These legal documents must be filed with the Secretary of State in the state where your organization is based. 

These articles contain essential business information and officially register your nonprofit with the state. Each state has specific filing requirements, so research the regulations in your state to ensure you have all the necessary documentation before submitting your application.

3. Acquire an Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Every business and organization must register for an EIN to identify your organization on several documents.

Apply for an EIN through the IRS’s online application. Ensure that the person applying should be your nonprofit's primary member or decision-maker.

4. Complete Form 1024 to Apply for Tax-Exempt Status

To apply for 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status, you must complete IRS Form 1024

5. Maintain Your 501(c)(19) Status

To maintain the tax-exempt status of your 501(c)(19) organization, ensure that you diligently complete the annual tax filing requirements. It shows that your organization is following all the best practices.

You’ll need to file Form 990 to file your tax returns annually. The form updates the IRS with your organization’s activities and finances throughout the year.

Form 990 should be available for everyone to see how your nonprofit operates. Check the financial status requirements to choose the right version of Form 990 for your organization.

Understand Form 990 with our complete guide for nonprofits.

Case Study: How Commandery of St. Francis Raised $200,000 Using Zeffy’s Ticketing System

The Commandery of St. Francis, OSJ, a 501(c)(19) organization, hosted its 12th Annual Wounded Veterans' Polo Benefit in 2023. By using Zeffy, a 100% free ticketing system, the event raised an impressive $200,000 to support wounded veterans.

Zeffy's zero-fee model allowed the organization to save $10,000 in platform and transaction fees, ensuring more funds directly benefited the veterans in need. This successful event exemplifies the power of dedicated nonprofits and the importance of choosing the right fundraising tools.

Summing Up on 501(c)(19) Tax Status

Obtaining 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status is a significant milestone for nonprofit organizations supporting United States Armed Forces veterans. 

By following the IRS requirements and application process, your nonprofit can gain access to valuable tax benefits. Establish your nonprofit as a trustworthy entity committed to serving the veteran community’s past or present members.

After securing your 501(c)(19) status, choose Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform designed for nonprofits. With Zeffy, you can focus on your mission of improving the lives of veterans and service members without worrying about any hidden charges.

FAQs on 501(c)(19) Nonprofit Organizations

A 501(c)(19) organization is formed to offer benefits specifically to veterans and current United States Armed Forces members. These nonprofit organizations work toward improving the community's general well-being and support the widows and orphans of deceased members of the forces.

Individual contributions to organizations with a 501(c)(19) status are eligible for tax deductions.

To maintain 501(c)(19) status, at least 75% of the organization's members must be past or present members of the United States Armed Forces. Additionally, at least 97.5% of the total membership must consist of past or present Armed Forces members, cadets, and certain family members.
The organization must also engage in activities that benefit its members, such as providing insurance benefits or sponsoring patriotic events.

In addition to maintaining 75% membership within United States Armed Forces, the organization must also engage in activities that benefit its members, such as providing insurance benefits or sponsoring patriotic events.

These organizations can engage in a variety of activities, including:

  • Providing social and recreational activities for veterans and armed forces.
  • Advocating for veterans' rights and benefits.
  • Sponsoring or assisting with patriotic events.
  • Collecting charitable contributions to support the veterans organization.

    Written by
    Camille Duboz

