5 Steps for Setting Up 501(c)(19) for Veterans' Nonprofits

What kind is best for your veteran organization with so many types of nonprofits? Securing 501(c)(19) federal tax exemption is mandatory for nonprofits dedicated to serving United States Armed Forces personnel and veterans. This classification unlocks tax advantages and solidifies an organization's credibility and commitment to its noble cause.
Our comprehensive guide delves into the nuances of 501(c)(19) veterans organizations, eligibility requirements, and the application process, empowering organizations to navigate this critical designation effectively.
501(c)(19) is an IRS tax-exempt status for veterans organizations supporting United States Armed Forces veterans and current members. These nonprofits focus on improving the lives of service members, veterans, and their families.
They focus on past or present members through activities such as providing social and recreational opportunities, offering insurance benefits, and advocating for their welfare.
To qualify for 501(c)(19) veterans organization exemption, you must be one of the following:
These nonprofit organizations must engage in activities that:
501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations include public charities and private foundations. Contributions to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are tax deductible. These nonprofit organizations are exempt from sales and property taxes in many states.
Like 501(c)(3) organizations, donors and supporters of a 501(c)(19) veterans organization can deduct their charitable contributions on their federal income tax returns. Tax deductions are applicable only when at least 75% of the organization’s membership consists of veterans.
The distinction between these nonprofit organizations lies in the specific communities they both serve.
While some 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serve veterans, their goals are not limited to the welfare of the veterans’ community only. A 501(c)(19) veterans organization solely works for the betterment of armed forces members and veterans.
To be eligible for 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status, an organization must meet the following criteria:
Auxiliary units, societies, trusts, or foundations associated with veterans' posts or organizations must adhere to additional requirements. Some of these requirements include:
A trust or foundation for a veterans’ post or organization can access tax-exempt status if:
A substantial portion of the auxiliary organization’s income is distributed to a veteran post or organization or for purposes intended for:
Establishing a 501(c)(19) organization begins by forming a board of directors of individuals committed to serving veterans and current United States Armed Forces members.
Develop a clear mission statement that outlines how your nonprofit will support these communities. Create bylaws that define your organization's structure, leadership roles, and decision-making processes. Ensure these bylaws align with IRS requirements for 501(c)(19) status.
Articles of Incorporation are also known as certificates of incorporation or corporate charters. These legal documents must be filed with the Secretary of State in the state where your organization is based.
These articles contain essential business information and officially register your nonprofit with the state. Each state has specific filing requirements, so research the regulations in your state to ensure you have all the necessary documentation before submitting your application.
Every business and organization must register for an EIN to identify your organization on several documents.
Apply for an EIN through the IRS’s online application. Ensure that the person applying should be your nonprofit's primary member or decision-maker.
To apply for 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status, you must complete IRS Form 1024
To maintain the tax-exempt status of your 501(c)(19) organization, ensure that you diligently complete the annual tax filing requirements. It shows that your organization is following all the best practices.
You’ll need to file Form 990 to file your tax returns annually. The form updates the IRS with your organization’s activities and finances throughout the year.
Form 990 should be available for everyone to see how your nonprofit operates. Check the financial status requirements to choose the right version of Form 990 for your organization.
The Commandery of St. Francis, OSJ, a 501(c)(19) organization, hosted its 12th Annual Wounded Veterans' Polo Benefit in 2023. By using Zeffy, a 100% free ticketing system, the event raised an impressive $200,000 to support wounded veterans.
Zeffy's zero-fee model allowed the organization to save $10,000 in platform and transaction fees, ensuring more funds directly benefited the veterans in need. This successful event exemplifies the power of dedicated nonprofits and the importance of choosing the right fundraising tools.
Obtaining 501(c)(19) tax-exempt status is a significant milestone for nonprofit organizations supporting United States Armed Forces veterans.
By following the IRS requirements and application process, your nonprofit can gain access to valuable tax benefits. Establish your nonprofit as a trustworthy entity committed to serving the veteran community’s past or present members.
