How AI will Shape Nonprofit Fundraising in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept—it's a game-changer for nonprofits. For organizations that constantly juggle tight budgets and limited resources, AI offers powerful tools to improve efficiency and deepen donor relationships.
Your nonprofit can automate donor follow-ups, identify untapped giving potential, or even predict when and how donors are most likely to give. AI helps nonprofits focus less on manual tasks and more on advancing their mission.
In this blog, we’ll explore how AI is transforming fundraising strategies, from creating personalized donor journeys to optimizing campaigns in real-time.
Table of contents
What is AI and why does it matter for nonprofits?
5 key ways AI is revolutionizing fundraising
4 practical applications of artificial intelligence in fundraising
5 best practices for implementing AI in your fundraising efforts
Challenges and risks of AI in nonprofit fundraising
What’s next for AI in nonprofit fundraising
Final thoughts on AI in fundraising
Artificial intelligence refers to computer systems that are capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence, such as data analysis, language processing, and decision-making.
For nonprofits, AI isn’t about replacing human effort—it’s about enhancing it. By automating repetitive tasks and providing data-driven insights, AI empowers organizations to:
For example, AI can identify patterns in donor behavior, predict which supporters are likely to give, and craft tailored appeals. This allows nonprofits to focus on their mission while AI handles the heavy lifting behind the scenes.
By combining machine learning with human insight, AI tools are helping nonprofits work smarter and deepen connections with their communities. Here’s how AI is changing the nonprofit space:
AI enhances donation appeals by tailoring them to donor history and preferences. Through data analysis, AI tools can determine:
Fundraising platforms can analyze donor engagement, offering insights to craft compelling and timely donation requests that resonate with individual supporters.
AI-driven segmentation ensures that nonprofits can deliver highly targeted appeals. Unlike traditional methods, AI continually updates donor profiles based on:
For example, platforms like Zeffy enable dynamic donor segmentation, allowing nonprofits to send customized content that resonates deeply with each audience segment. This not only boosts engagement but also builds lasting relationships for your nonprofit.
AI helps nonprofits deliver more effective donor communications by:
This data-driven approach helps maintain meaningful donor relationships while maximizing response rates.
AI simplifies grant writing by analyzing successful proposals and generating structured drafts tailored to specific funders. Some of the leading grant management tools can:
While AI can assist with research and drafting, nonprofits should ensure that their unique voice and mission shine through in every proposal.
When introducing AI, focus on one specific challenge that directly impacts your organization’s goals.
For example, if email response rates for your fundraising campaigns are low, tools like Mailchimp or Campaign Monitor can analyze data using AI to suggest optimized subject lines, sending times, and message content.
If donor retention is a concern, fundraising platforms can provide predictive insights to identify donors at risk of disengaging and recommend personalized re-engagement strategies.
Start by testing these tools with a small, manageable donor segment (e.g., 100 supporters). Monitor the results over a set period to assess the tool's impact and ensure your team becomes comfortable with its features before rolling it out on a larger scale.
Develop a structured three-step training plan to ensure your team can effectively use AI tools:
To reinforce learning, schedule weekly practice sessions focused on real-world scenarios, such as testing email subject lines or building donor segments.
Conduct monthly team reviews to discuss performance outcomes—such as which AI-driven strategies led to increased donations or improved engagement—and share best practices for continuous improvement.
Pick AI tools with high-level data encryption, secure payment gateways, and strict GDPR/CCPA privacy standards. Establish simple rules for your team about what donor details AI can analyze, like giving history and email preferences, while protecting sensitive personal information.
Tell donors how AI helps personalize their experience while keeping their data safe under privacy laws. Review your AI system quarterly to ensure compliance with privacy policies and legal standards.
Choose AI tools with a strong understanding of nonprofit needs, such as donor retention, campaign optimization, or personalized communication.
Key considerations when selecting a platform:
Schedule monthly reviews to ensure tools are meeting expectations, donor data remains secure, and systems work cohesively without unnecessary manual effort.
Regularly assess the effectiveness of AI tools by tracking donor retention, email responses, gift sizes, staff hours saved, donation increases, and donor feedback. Perform these evaluations monthly or quarterly to see which personalized messages work best and which donation predictions are accurate.
If some AI tools aren't delivering results after three months, adjust settings or explore better options.
While AI offers transformative potential for nonprofits, there are some challenges to address:
AI should be viewed as a support system, enabling nonprofits to work smarter while maintaining a personal, mission-driven touch in their donor relationships.
AI is poised to revolutionize nonprofit fundraising, driving deeper engagement and smarter strategies. Here’s what nonprofits should expect:
Nonprofits that embrace these trends can position themselves at the forefront of innovative fundraising, enhancing both donor satisfaction and mission impact.
AI is reshaping how nonprofits connect with supporters, offering tools to streamline operations, personalize donor engagement, and boost campaign results. To make the most of AI, nonprofits should start small, prioritize data-driven strategies, and integrate tools that complement their mission.
While implementing AI tools, maintain a cost-effective fundraising operation with Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform to help nonprofits amplify their impact while keeping every dollar focused on their cause.
