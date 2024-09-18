10 Successful Crowdfunding Examples for Nonprofits

Crowdfunding has revolutionized how nonprofits raise funds and engage supporters, allowing organizations to tap into the collective generosity of individuals. By leveraging crowdfunding platforms and compelling storytelling, nonprofits can now reach a global audience and overcome traditional funding barriers.

In this article, we'll explore ten remarkable crowdfunding success stories from the nonprofit world. Discover how organizations, big and small, have used crowdfunding to fund groundbreaking projects, respond to crises, and drive meaningful change.

10 successful crowdfunding campaign examples for nonprofits

What is crowdfunding?

Crowdfunding is a fundraising strategy that empowers nonprofits to collect numerous small donations from a large group of individuals, typically via online crowdfunding platforms. This approach democratizes philanthropy, allowing people from all walks of life to contribute to causes they care about, regardless of how much they can give.

Key aspects of crowdfunding include:

Online accessibility : Campaigns are hosted on digital platforms, making them easy to share and raise money

: Campaigns are hosted on digital platforms, making them easy to share and raise money Storytelling : Organizations use compelling narratives and visuals to emotionally connect with potential donors

: Organizations use compelling narratives and visuals to emotionally connect with potential donors Transparency : Regular updates and clear goals help build trust with supporters

: Regular updates and clear goals help build trust with supporters Social sharing : Campaigns often go viral through social media, expanding their reach beyond traditional donor networks

: Campaigns often go viral through social media, expanding their reach beyond traditional donor networks Diverse projects: From funding specific programs to covering operational costs, crowdfunding can support various nonprofit needs

By harnessing the power of collective giving, crowdfunding not only raises funds but also increases awareness, engages new supporters, and builds community around a cause.

10 best examples of crowdfunding for nonprofits

1. Charity: Water – The September Campaign

Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding

Charity: Water is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clean and safe drinking water to communities in need. Their mission is to improve health and quality of life by building water systems in developing countries.

These projects are only possible because of crowdfunding campaigns like “The September Campaign.” The purpose of the campaign was to bring clean water to residents in Mail, Niger, and other developing countries.

This campaign raised over $11 million dollars in 8 years, providing clean water to 500,000 people.

Charity: Water used powerful images and videos to show the real impact of their donations, making the campaign more relatable.

Supporters could create their own fundraising pages as peer-to-peer campaigns, expanding the campaign’s reach. The fundraising pages inspired people to share their personal stories and raise funds within their networks.

Key takeaways:

Use strong narratives, clear data, and visuals to connect emotionally with donors

Allow supporters to create fundraising pages to expand your campaign’s reach

2. American Cancer Society – Relay for Life

Type of campaign: Event-based crowdfunding

The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a nationwide nonprofit whose mission is to fight cancer through research, education, advocacy, and patient support.

A huge part of this mission was fulfilled through the “Relay for Life” crowdfunding campaign that was created as a way to raise money and awareness through a race. The campaign encouraged supporters to form teams for relay races and challenges, fostering a sense of community while fundraising.

Personal narratives from cancer survivors played a crucial role in the campaign's success, forging powerful emotional bonds with donors and amplifying the impact of their contributions.

Key takeaways:

Use local events to increase your donations

Share the personal experiences of your beneficiaries to create a deep emotional connection with donors

Structure your campaign to encourage teamwork and healthy competition

Foster a sense of community by creating opportunities for supporters to connect and share experiences

3. Pencils of Promise – Build a School Campaign

Type of campaign: Project-based crowdfunding

Pencils of Promise (PoP) is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to quality education in developing countries. It focuses on building schools, providing educational resources, and training teachers in underserved communities.

They work in countries like Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos and through their crowdfunding campaigns, they have built 589 schools and helped 232,046 students.

PoP used clear messaging to highlight the impact of each donation and provided regular updates on school constructions as a way to keep donors engaged. Social media and influencer partnerships also helped them increase their reach.

Key takeaways:

Communicate your goals and impact clearly

Keep donors informed and motivated with regular updates

Increase your reach and donations through social media

4. The Ocean Cleanup – Help Clean The Oceans

Type of campaign: Innovation-based crowdfunding

The Ocean Cleanup is a nonprofit organization that focuses on developing and implementing technologies to remove plastic waste from the oceans. Their primary goal is to tackle issues related to ocean plastic pollution, marine life, ecosystems, and human health.

The success of the Help Clean The Oceans campaign can be attributed to the use of technology to draw attention. They used engaging videos and detailed technical explanations to showcase their solution, and they regularly shared updates and media coverage to pique people's interest and support.

Key takeaways:

Focus on adopting new technology in your campaigns

Use visuals and technical explanations to show your impact

Partner with media outlets to increase your visibility and credibility

5. University of Montreal - Multiple Sclerosis

Type of campaign: Peer-to-peer fundraising campaign

The University of Montreal, in collaboration with the Montreal Neurological Institute, launched a peer-to-peer crowdfunding campaign to advance research for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a disease affecting over 90,000 Canadians as of 2023.

The campaign's initial goal was to raise $70,000. However, by leveraging Zeffy's 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising platform, they surpassed expectations and raised an impressive $320,000. This choice of platform allowed them to maximize their impact, as Zeffy's no-fee policy meant all funds went directly to the cause.

The campaign gained significant traction on social media, with participants sharing it across various platforms. This organic spread amplified the University of Montreal's reach and contributed to exceeding their initial fundraising goal.

Key takeaways:

Convey your mission and the impact of your donations

Use social media to increase your campaign’s reach by running ads

Encourage supporters to spread the campaign to their network

6. GlobalGiving - COVID-19 Relief Fund

Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding

GlobalGiving is a nonprofit platform that connects donors with social, environmental, and humanitarian projects worldwide.

During the pandemic, they created the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supported other nonprofits that were crowdfunding to respond to urgent needs. They collaborated with local organizations to ensure the distribution of money, food, clothes, etc.

They updated their donors to inform them about the impact of their contributions, which helped retain their support.

Key takeaways:

Focus on addressing immediate problems related to your mission

Use visuals to demonstrate the impact of your donations

Partner with other nonprofits to increase your visibility and reach

7. Spinal CSF Leak Foundation - Duradash2024

Type of campaign: Donation-based crowdfunding

The Spinal CSF Leak Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by people suffering from intracranial hypotension. The organization aims to raise awareness and funds for research on spinal cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks. These leaks, caused by tears or holes in the spinal dura, can cause severe headaches and neurological symptoms.

The foundation supports patients through education, advocacy, and research to improve diagnosis and treatment options. It also organizes events like Duradash to raise funds and spread awareness about the condition.

Duradash is an annual virtual fundraising event that invites participants to engage in any activity of their choice—from playing video games and reading to taking photos—for 150 minutes.

In 2021, this event raised over $30,000. Participants can now donate through mail, legacy gifts, or Facebook.

‍

Key takeaways:

Plan a flexible virtual crowdfunding event that allows people to participate from anywhere

Your event should create a sense of community among your supporters

Create multiple donation options to make it easy for people to donate

8. CASA - Forward

Type of campaign: Event-based crowdfunding

The CASA Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents. The foundation pairs teens and children in foster homes with mentors and ensures they receive the support they need to lead healthy and fulfilling lives.

In 2021, they launched a crowdfunding marathon called Forward, which allowed people to participate at any level. Throughout the campaign, they held various activities to engage participants with raffle draws, where participants needed to donate before entering the draw.

They used social media and their website to share pictures and videos to create excitement and improve engagement. They even partnered with a health coach to share a video of tips and tricks for healthy living.

Key takeaways:

Partner with local or international professionals to offer brief mentorship to participants

Use social media to create awareness about your fundraising

Include exciting games like raffle draws to encourage participation

9. Doctors Without Borders- Emergency Relief Gift

Type of campaign: Emergency relief crowdfunding

Doctors Without Borders is a global humanitarian organization that provides medical assistance in countries affected by conflict, natural disasters, and epidemics. They currently operate in over 70 countries, delivering healthcare services in places where access to medical care is limited.

The "Emergency Relief Gift" campaign was created to mobilize resources during crises and war. The funds raised during this crowdfunding campaign provide immediate medical care and essential supplies to affected areas.

In 2023, they successfully raised over $745.3 million through private contributions from individuals, foundations, and business corporations.

The funds have been used to build field hospitals and distribute life-saving supplies in some of the world's most challenging environments. The campaign's success can be attributed to its focus on immediate impact.

Key takeaways:

In your campaign messaging, always emphasize the urgency and direct impact of your contributions

Maintain transparency when writing your financial reports by stating how funds are allocated and the results you achieved within a fiscal year

10. Hope for Haiti - Haitian Solidarity Campaign

Type of campaign: Crisis relief crowdfunding

Hope for Haiti is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving the quality of life in Haiti, especially through initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development. The organization has helped provide support and resources to Haiti during times of crisis and war.

The "Haitian Solidarity Campaign" was created to raise $10 million in memory of those impacted by the devastating 2010 earthquake. The funds raised helped more than 300,000 people in Haiti by providing them with access to education, healthcare, clean drinking water, infrastructure, and economic opportunities.

Hope for Haiti leveraged a multi-faceted approach to amplify their message. They engaged with media outlets, partnered with influencers, and utilized social media platforms to reach a wider audience. This broad network engagement strategy significantly boosted the campaign's visibility and impact.

Key takeaways:

Learn to mobilize quickly during times of crisis to improve the impact of your campaign

Consider engaging with a broad network, such as media and influencers, to amplify your message and reach a larger audience

Your campaign should focus on providing both immediate relief and long-term support

Final thoughts on successful crowdfunding campaigns

Successful crowdfunding campaigns do more than raise money; they forge deeper connections between nonprofits and their communities. By showcasing tangible impacts, these campaigns inspire long-term support, both financially and emotionally.

As you plan your next crowdfunding initiative, remember that the right tools can significantly enhance your campaign's effectiveness. Empower your nonprofit's next crowdfunding campaign with Zeffy's 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising platform. We do not charge transaction or platform fees, ensuring more funds go directly to your cause.

FAQs on successful crowdfunding campaigns

How do I choose a crowdfunding site? Selecting the right crowdfunding platform is crucial for your campaign's success. Consider these factors: Nonprofit focus: Look for platforms specifically designed for nonprofit organizations, as they often offer features tailored to your needs.

Look for platforms specifically designed for nonprofit organizations, as they often offer features tailored to your needs. Fee structure: Examine the platform's fees, including transaction costs and platform charges. These can significantly impact the amount you actually receive.

Examine the platform's fees, including transaction costs and platform charges. These can significantly impact the amount you actually receive. Features: Assess tools like donation tracking, tax receipt generation, and customizable campaign pages. These can streamline your fundraising process.

Assess tools like donation tracking, tax receipt generation, and customizable campaign pages. These can streamline your fundraising process. Ease of use: Choose a platform that's user-friendly for both your team and donors. A complicated interface can deter potential supporters.

Choose a platform that's user-friendly for both your team and donors. A complicated interface can deter potential supporters. Payment options: Ensure the platform supports various payment methods to accommodate different donor preferences.

Mobile optimization: With increasing mobile donations, ensure the platform is fully optimized for mobile devices. Among the various options available, Zeffy stands out as an excellent choice for nonprofits. It offers a 100% free fundraising platform with no transaction or platform fees, ensuring more funds go directly to your cause.

How much money does a crowdfunding campaign raise? How much money a crowdfunding campaign raises can vary widely depending on several factors, including: Campaign’s fundraising goal

Effectiveness of your promotion

Size of your donor base A successful crowdfunding campaign raises about $28,656 on average. Campaigns with clear goals, compelling stories, and strong promotion tend to raise more.