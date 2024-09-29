Nonprofit Bookkeeper: Key Responsibilities & Skills (+ Sample Job Template)

We use cookies to improve your experience on our platform. By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage and assist in our marketing efforts.
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
A bookkeeper is a financial professional who manages the day-to-day finances of your nonprofit. Their role is to track daily transactions, record income, and monitor expenses to keep financial records accurate.
Key responsibilities of a nonprofit bookkeeper
Data entry: Records and organizes all financial transactions into the system. These include donations, expenses, membership dues, and more. This is done using spreadsheets or nonprofit accounting software.
Making deposits: Manages bank deposits and is responsible for writing checks or signing off reimbursements.
Paying bills: Takes care of operational expenses and payments such as rent, utilities, equipment fees, and more
Processing payroll: Works with HR to regulate and process payroll for the nonprofit's employees
Supporting budgeting: While the CFO and accountant plan the budget, the bookkeeper tracks it and reports on any variances.
Preparing trial balances: This process ensures the accuracy of financial records by verifying whether total debits equal total credits, helping identify discrepancies, and preparing the accounts for financial reporting.
Salary of a nonprofit bookkeeper
The average yearly salary of a nonprofit bookkeeper in the US is $62,587, depending on experience and the organization's size.
Bookkeepers handle many types of financial data that need absolute precision. Even minor errors in recording transactions can result in poor decision-making and potential legal issues.
Good bookkeepers must develop an attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy. They must be able to:
Keep highly accurate records of all financial transactions
Reconcile accounts and balance the organization's financial books accurately
Ensure they don’t miss or miscalculate even the smallest financial detail
Stay on top of the organization's financial status
2. Analytical skills and problem-solving
Bookkeepers work with financial data and numbers. They must have the skills to interpret them and support the accounting team in decision-making.
Those with strong analytical skills can analyze large volumes of financial data objectively and understand all facets of a company's finances. Problem-solving is also a significant aspect of the role, requiring bookkeepers to:
Identify potential financial inconsistencies
Determine the cause of these anomalies
Develop effective solutions to solve financial issues
Bookkeepers with this expertise help nonprofits reduce risks and maintain financial integrity.
3. Time management and organization
Bookkeepers must process large volumes of transactional data within tight deadlines. Late transaction recording can create a domino effect, delaying financial reports, board approvals, and IRS filings for tax-exempt status.
Good bookkeepers excel in time management and organization, which helps to optimize workflows and complete critical financial processes accurately and punctually. This is crucial for maintaining nonprofit compliance and meeting reporting requirements.
Bookkeepers must be able to:
Efficiently identify and prioritize tasks
Manage multiple projects while meeting deadlines
Maintain a structured schedule to allocate time effectively and avoid stress
4. Technological proficiency
The digitalization of financial processes means bookkeepers must be tech-savvy. They must have the willingness to learn and the flexibility to adapt their bookkeeping practices.
Bookkeepers should know how to use the following tools:
Bookkeeping systems
Spreadsheet programs
Nonprofit accounting software
Proficiency in these tools help ensure correct and fast money tracking. Those who master these technologies will ensure accuracy and efficiency in recording and maintaining financial data.
Bookkeepers serve as a financial liaison between an organization and external parties, including vendors and tax authorities. That's why they must have the ability to communicate financial information clearly and effectively.
A bookkeeper also works closely with other departments and professionals, requiring expertise in:
[Introduce your nonprofit by highlighting its purpose, values, and goals. Outline what kind of impact you aim to bring within your community. Make this section compelling and clearly show what makes your organization unique.]
Position:
The Nonprofit Bookkeeper oversees day-to-day financial transactions, adhering to nonprofit accounting standards. They will provide accurate and timely financial data.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Maintain accurate financial records, including general ledger entries, accounts payable/receivable, and bank reconciliations.
Process donations, grants, and other funding sources, ensuring proper recording.
Assist in the preparation of budgets in collaboration with the finance team.
Reconcile bank statements and manage cash flow.
Write checks to cover payments for operational expenses and other nonprofit expenditures.
Collaborate with external auditors during annual audits and provide necessary documentation.
Track and report on grant spending, ensuring alignment with grant agreements.
Process payroll and manage employee expense reimbursements.
Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, business administration, or a related field.
2-3 years of bookkeeping experience in a nonprofit organization or similar setting.
Skill in bookkeeping processes and accounting software, and Microsoft Excel.
Solid understanding of nonprofit regulations and accounting principles, including fund accounting.
Strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask and meet strict deadlines.
Ability to work independently and collaboratively with the team.
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.
Application Process:
[Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter. It must explain their interest in the position to [email address] by [deadline].]
Why Join Us?
[Create a strong case for your organization's unique qualities. Explain why it's an exceptional workplace. Describe the valuable opportunities available to employees.]
Final words on the role of a nonprofit bookkeeper
Nonprofit bookkeepers are essential for maintaining financial health and transparency in charitable organizations. Their meticulous record-keeping and analytical skills support accurate reporting, informed decision-making, and compliance with nonprofit regulations.
By managing daily transactions, processing payroll, and assisting with budgeting, bookkeepers allow leadership to focus on strategic growth and mission fulfillment. Whether in-house or outsourced, a skilled bookkeeper is crucial for operational efficiency and financial integrity.
To further enhance your nonprofit's financial management, consider leveraging efficient tools that can streamline bookkeeping processes. Modern fundraising and donation management platforms can integrate seamlessly with your bookkeeping systems, simplifying tasks such as donation tracking and financial reporting.
Zeffy offers a range of 100% free tools to help nonprofits manage their finances more effectively. Explore how our platform can support your bookkeeping efforts and enhance your overall financial management.
The roles of a treasurer and a bookkeeper are distinct yet interdependent. Treasurers offer high-level financial oversight as members of the board of directors. Their responsibilities extend to budgeting, preparing for financial policies, and ensuring compliance. In contrast, the bookkeeper handles reconciliations, financial reporting, and record keeping.
Nonprofit bookkeepers should prepare financial reports regularly, with monthly or quarterly reports helping organizations track their financial health. Annual reports are also crucial for informing stakeholders and ensuring compliance.
The size and complexity of a nonprofit affect how often reports are needed. Larger groups may need more frequent updates.
The size and complexity of a nonprofit affect its bookkeeping needs. Smaller organizations with fewer transactions might outsource bookkeeping. This provides accurate records without the need for a full-time employee.
Larger nonprofits, often managing many funding sources and grants, might find it beneficial to have an in-house bookkeeper. Benefits include:
Real-time financial management
Better financial control
Custom financial strategies
Each nonprofit should choose based on its unique situation, aiming to maintain accurate financial records while using resources wisely.
